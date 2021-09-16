DALLAS, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons, LLP, a premier civil litigation firm, is proud to mark its 70th anniversary in September. The Firm provides legal services to clients both regionally and nationally across offices in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Texas; New Orleans, Louisiana; and St. Paul, Minnesota.
For 70 years, Thompson Coe has been recognized as a top tier litigation firm and a national authority on insurance defense and sophisticated coverage issues. Their experience in this highly regulated, cost-conscious industry has enabled the Firm to bring a level of discipline and efficiency to its clients that translates into tangible value.
"This is an extraordinary achievement," said Shawn Phelan, Chair of the Management Committee. "While the legal landscape may have changed over the last 70 years, our dedication to excellence and our commitment to our clients has never wavered. As we look to the next 70 years, we are confident the attributes that have defined Thompson Coe will be continued by the next generation of our attorneys."
Established in 1951, Will C. Thompson joined R. Vernon Coe to create the Dallas-based firm Thompson Coe that quickly built a reputation of unparalleled excellence and experience in the areas unique to insurance. As the firm started to grow, Robert B. Cousins joined in 1953 and David B. Irons in 1959.
These four founding partners were among the principal architects of the modern insurance industry in Texas, shaping the laws that govern it and the organizations that serve it.
The Firm expanded from 23 attorneys in 1981 to 50 attorneys in 1991. The Austin office opened with three attorneys in 1999. The Houston office opened in 2001, the St. Paul office opened in 2002, and the New Orleans office opened in 2016. Additionally, during the celebration of the 50th anniversary, the firm started using the name Thompson Coe.
"One key to the Firm's success over the years has been creating relationships and partnering with clients to help them navigate through all of their complex business needs to meet every challenge," said Stephanie Rojo, member of the Management Committee. "This has been particularly important over the course of the last 18 months."
While they built a reputation as a Texas insurance powerhouse, Thompson Coe has broadened their offerings to meet the complex business litigation needs of its Fortune 500 clients. Building on the vision of their founding partners, Thompson Coe continues to meet the demands of the ever-changing legal landscape.
"It is truly our privilege to help our clients, both as advisors and counselors," said William Moye, member of the Management Committee. "Over the last 70 years, the Firm has built a reputation for always finding better in every case we handle, whether it is better outcomes or better settlement positions. Our clients know they can rely on our expertise because we have the knowledge to create custom solutions."
Thompson Coe has guided clients through high-stakes litigation, business disputes, and regulatory matters with a commitment to excellence. The Firm has numerous clients that it has partnered with for decades because of our high-level of service and efficiency.
"Thompson Coe continually evolves to meet our clients' needs," said Jennifer Aufricht, partner in the Dallas office. "At our core we are trial lawyers, and our success is achieved by skill, discipline, and grit."
Today, Thompson Coe provides this value to its clients through a spectrum of legal services spanning multiple industries.
"We are focused on results, but never lose sight of a clients' goals," said Zandra Foley, Chair of the Products Liability section. "The depth of our attorney's knowledge across a wide range of industries allows us to develop creative strategies that exceed our clients' expectations."
Thompson Coe is recognized as a "Band 1" law firm for Insurance in Texas by Chambers & Partners USA 2004-2021.
About Thompson Coe
Founded in 1951, Thompson Coe has been providing legal services to clients both regionally and nationally for 70 years. Thompson Coe is 200+ attorney firm with offices in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Texas; New Orleans, Louisiana; and St. Paul, Minnesota. The firm is highly recognized for its civil litigation capabilities and our diverse group of attorneys has the experience, resources, and capacity to respond to the multi-service demands of our clients across multiple states and industries. Thompson Coe offers comprehensive legal services in areas of Insurance Litigation and Coverage, Products Liability, Mass Torts, Property and Casualty Litigation, Labor and Employment, Business & Commercial Litigation, Professional Liability, Appellate Law, Insurance Regulation, State Legislation, and Business Transactions, among others.
