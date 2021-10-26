FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cadence McShane Construction Company is pleased to announce the completion of Broadway Chapter, a new 242-unit multifamily development built on behalf of CRG Real Estate Solutions. Located at 401 Hemphill Street in the Near Southside District of Fort Worth, this development is walking distance from downtown.
Designed by Lamar Johnson Collaborative, this wood-framed wrap structure occupies the entire two-acre site, squeezing in every amenity possible. The five-story complex features 4,500 square feet of common space. This includes a state-of-the-art fitness studio, a coffee bar, a library, a lounge, and Zoom rooms. Outside, amenities include an infinity edge pool with in-pool loungers, a recreational area, a dog run, outdoor grilling areas, a fire pit, and a sun deck.
The 320,000-square-foot complex offers units in studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom configurations, including 18 lofts that boast 20-foot ceilings. Each unit features open floor plans with expansive views of downtown through oversized windows. Stainless steel appliances, wood-style plank flooring, and private balconies come standard in each apartment.
Construction also included a 98,000-square-foot pre-cast parking garage with 277 spaces. On the southern exterior of the parking garage, local artist, Eric "Drigo" Rodriguez, who was handpicked through a community-led selection process, painted a vibrant 5,000-square-foot mural. The unique and eye-catching mural is titled "Cosmic Journey".
With record amounts of rainfall, and material shortages and delays caused by COVID-19, the schedule faced a six-month delay in the delivery of the parking garage. The Cadence McShane team re-sequenced the work to start with the north section of the building, and then erected the parking garage once materials became available, eventually piecing the two together. Despite these challenges, construction was impressively completed ahead of the original schedule.
"We are proud of our delivery of this development and the obstacles that we have overcome to get here," remarked Will Hodges, President of Cadence McShane. "Broadway Chapter will serve as another example of our relentless service and determination to deliver the highest quality projects."
JJ Smith, Managing Partner at CRG, commented - "Our expectations were exceeded from beginning to end. Delivering a project ahead of schedule and on budget while overcoming a pandemic and global supply chain crisis is a clear testament to how well the team performed. We already look forward to the next opportunity to put shovels in the ground with the Cadence McShane team."
About Cadence McShane Construction Company
Founded in 1985, Cadence McShane Construction Company (CMC) has grown to become one of the most trusted and well-established contractors in the State of Texas. Specializing in the Education, Multifamily, Senior Living, Commercial, and Industrial market sectors, we offer design-build, and construction management services from our offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio. CMC is part of The McShane Companies and, along-side our sister company McShane Construction, is recognized as one of the largest general contractors in the United States, with Top-10 rankings across the Multifamily, Senior Living and Education sectors. For additional information, visit the firm's website at http://www.cadencemcshane.com.
About CRG
CRG is a privately held real estate development firm that has developed more than 8,500 acres of land and delivered over 200 million square feet of commercial, industrial, institutional, and multifamily assets exceeding $12 billion in value. CRG's philosophy of developing for the future and anticipating the enhanced needs of next generation users led to the creation of its industrial brand, The Cubes, and its multifamily brand, Chapter.
CRG leverages its fully integrated delivery platform to develop first class multifamily projects in key markets with high density and high job growth. The integrated platform allows CRG to create value for our investors and truly thoughtful environments for our renters. CRG's residential group has expertise and established relationships across 100 markets, 40 states and seven countries. The team has sourced and developed more than $6 billion in residential communities and 40,000 units across multifamily, co-living, senior, and student housing. In early 2020, the firm launched a $1 billion development strategy with a heavy focus on essential housing communities designed for the work-from-home segment and located in the Sun Belt region. In addition, the firm is active developing pedestrian-oriented infill student housing at Tier 1, Power 5 universities throughout the US. For more information, visit CRG's website at realcrg.com.
