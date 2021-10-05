GEORGETOWN, Texas, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Westinghouse Dental just signed a lease to open up in retail center located in Vera Vista neighborhood with tentative open date in January 2022.
"I'm thrilled to bring my dental expertise to growing Georgetown and Tera Vista neighborhood. With a neighborhood dental clinic, it will increase convenience for patients and avoid driving in crazy Austin traffic. Westinghouse Dental can truly maximize patient care and convenience," says Dr. Dholariya, owner of Westinghouse Dental.
Westinghouse Dental will be a modern dental practice that provides comprehensive dental care to patients of all ages. Dr. Mahesh Dholariya and his treatment of dental specialists will provide quality care ranging from simple to complex cases. Dr. Dholariya shares the mission of Westinghouse Dental, which is to provide state-of-the-art dentistry in an environment that is comfortable and relaxing.
Dr. Dholariya earned his DDS degree from The University of Texas Health Science Center Dental School at San Antonio. Dr. D is committed to pursuing ongoing professional development through continuing education.
About Westinghouse Dental:
Westinghouse Dental offers an expansive menu of dental services, including general and restorative dentistry as well as periodontal care and cosmetic dental procedures. The practice mission is to provide state-of the-art dentistry while adhering to each patient's need for comfort and convenience. They offer several relaxing office amenities and provide flexible scheduling such as family block appointments and Saturday hours. IV Sedation dentistry will also be offered at Westinghouse Dental.
For more information from Westinghouse Dental, visit the practice website at Westinghousedental.com or call 512-688-6004.
Media Contact
Ankita, Westinghouse Dental, +1 512-688-6004, info@westinghousedental.com
SOURCE Westinghouse Dental