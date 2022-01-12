AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swivel, the Design Experience Platform that transforms the way commercial real estate is marketed, leased, and planned, today announced a successful end to the 2021 business year. The company increased revenue by more than 500% year over year, launched a UK expansion, announced its Digital Space Planning Product, and won multiple business and product awards.
"In 2020, we made a strategic pivot to help commercial landlords and leasing teams navigate the pressures of doing business in a pandemic environment," said Scott Harmon, CEO. "That laid the groundwork for a hugely successful 2021 in which our product capabilities, customer needs and business goals aligned perfectly to help real estate professionals not only survive, but thrive. We're looking forward to more news coming in 2022 that will help us accelerate that momentum even further."
The Swivel platform is now used by nearly 70 industry-leading organizations such as Brandywine, Cousins, EQ Office, Brookfield Properties, Tishman Speyer, Hines, Beacon Capital, and JLL. With a presence in 72 cities across 30 metro areas, Swivel has been deployed across hundreds of properties totaling more than 100 million sq. ft. of commercial space. In addition to significant customer growth in established markets, such as Los Angeles and South Florida, Swivel also expanded its presence in 13 new U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. It also announced its first international customer, London-based property development and investment company Black Mountain Partners.
A driving force behind Swivel's rapid growth was the launch of its Design Experience Platform, the only platform that streamlines all commercial office marketing, touring, and planning processes for a simpler and accelerated office leasing experience. The platform supports two powerful solutions that allow property owners, tenants, architects, and designers to collaborate more effectively and reduce both costs and time-to-lease:
- Interactive Space Showcase (formerly AgileView) leverages proprietary, interactive 3D technology to provide virtual tours of a space in both its current and prospective configurations, allowing tenants and brokers to toggle between multiple layouts for each vacancy. Upgrades to this solution in 2021 included replacing pano-view displays with fully interactive walkthroughs and an auto-touring option, a new screen grab tool to capture unlimited high-quality photo renderings anywhere in the space, and accurate window views for every suite.
- Digital Space Planning is a new solution offering 3D interactive test fits that enable tenants and landlords to experience a space before it's re-modeled or built-out. This makes it possible to align the final space design to their unique programmatic requirements and understand exactly how their space will flow, function, and feel.
To support its customer and product growth, Swivel also developed and strengthened its partner relationships in 2021. In March, Swivel announced a partnership with RealtyAds to provide an end-to-end digital marketing service for leasing teams. Soon after, global architecture, design, and strategy firm NELSON Worldwide partnered with Swivel in order to enable prospective clients to explore and interact with its commercial real estate designs virtually.
Swivel's 2021 business and product momentum was recognized and celebrated locally and by national business and technology groups. The Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce named Swivel an A-LIST Award Winner and identified CEO Scott Harmon as a Greater Austin Business Award Honoree. The company was also presented with an Influencers in CRE Tech Award by GlobeSt.com, and the Design Experience Platform won the PropTech BreakThrough Award for 3-D Modeling Solution of the Year.
About Swivel
Swivel is the Design Experience Platform that enables commercial property owners to efficiently market, lease and digitally build out tenant workspaces prior to construction. Today, many of the largest institutional ownership groups and global brokerages, including Brandywine, Cousins, and JLL, use Swivel's sophisticated visualization technology to reduce the time and cost associated with commercial office leasing. Swivel is backed by Breyer Capital, JLL Spark, and Floodgate. To learn more, visit http://www.swivel.work.
