DALLAS, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) has been awarded a contract to design and build a new Commercial Vehicle Advanced Propulsion Laboratory for Ford at its Dunton Campus and U.K. headquarters in Essex. The appointment follows Ford's announcement of an overall investment of $28 million (£23 million) to construct the new facility.
The Commercial Vehicle Advanced Propulsion Laboratory will extend the existing facilities and include powertrain NVH (noise, vibration and harshness) test chambers, a testing area for electrification technologies and a new cold cell test room. Ford anticipates that the new facility will be fully operational by early 2021. Jacobs has been supporting Ford on the development with initial studies, engineering and planning support since 2018 and recently completed the refit of three state-of-the-art engine test rooms at the Dunton facility. This latest award will include completion of the engineering, construction and commissioning of the new facility working with the Ford Dunton team and its key test equipment supplier.
"The new laboratory will support Ford's U.K. and European commercial vehicle leadership and enable Ford to stay at the forefront of new vehicle technologies, including electrification of its product portfolio," said Jacobs Critical Mission Solutions Senior Vice President, Steve Arnette. "We are applying Jacobs' broad research and development design and construction capabilities to deliver a total solution to Ford for this technically advanced facility."
