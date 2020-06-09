DALLAS, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalfen Industrial announced the acquisition of Aurora Center I at Gateway, a 75,000 square foot facility in Aurora, CO. Located between downtown Denver and Denver International Airport, near I-70 and intermodal facilities, this property is a perfect last mile location for e-commerce companies.
The Airport submarket is the largest and most institutionally owned submarket in the Denver Metro area. As a result, local, national and international companies are growing their presence in the market and creating demand for industrial space that exceeds supply. The property is located near Wayfair, Vail Resorts, Boeing, Amazon and Benjamin Moore & Co.
Built in 2003, the Class A 75,000 square-foot property features a fully gated, secured truck court, 12 dock high doors, and additional unpaved land on the east side of the building that could be used as yard, additional trailer parking, or as a potential 30,000 SF building expansion.
"We plan to continue expanding our presence in the rapidly growing Denver area through the acquisition and development of well located, high quality last-mile properties," said Mark Bowen, Senior Vice President - Head of Investments and the western territory Market Officer at Dalfen Industrial.
"This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategy of buying best-in-class, last mile industrial properties in key metro locations across the U.S." said Sean Dalfen, President and Chief Investment Officer at Dalfen Industrial. Over the last 12 months Dalfen Industrial has transacted on close to a billion dollars of industrial property throughout the country
