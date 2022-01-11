AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elizabeth Ross Hadley, a shareholder in the Government Law & Policy and Litigation Practices of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP in Austin, has been elected president of the Dress for Success (DFS) Austin board.
"Having been involved with DFS for over a decade, I have seen the impact it has made on the lives of the thousands of women served," Hadley said. "It is truly an honor to be entrusted as the next president of the DFS Austin board and I look forward to working closely with all the board members."
A member of the DFS Austin board since 2013, and a volunteer since 2010, Hadley will serve a year-long term as president. In this role, Hadley will be responsible for advancing and supporting the DFS mission.
"Dress for Success Austin is fortunate that Elizabeth has been a long-time supporter of our nonprofit. Elizabeth is a great ambassador of ours in the Austin community and her leadership as board chair will be invaluable," Mia Johns, executive director of Dress for Success Austin, said.
DFS Austin's mission is to help women+ thrive in work and life and achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, development tools, and professional attire, according to its website. Since 2003, DFS Austin has served over 17,000 women+ in Central Texas through referrals from 100+ non-profit and government agencies.
Hadley's government practice includes representing clients with legislative, regulatory, and administrative issues across all policy areas with an emphasis on insurance regulation, economic development, technology, health care, education, the Texas Public Information Act, and campaign finance compliance in Texas. She has an intimate understanding of legislative and government agency processes given her prior experience working within the U.S. Senate, the Texas State Senate, and the Texas Department of Agriculture. Hadley also practices civil litigation in Texas and Mississippi for a number of clients across various subject matters.
