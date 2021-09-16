DALLAS, Texas, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cadence McShane Construction Company is pleased to announce the completion of renovations and additions to Wally W. Watkins Elementary School for Wylie ISD.
The two classroom wing additions, one of which is a functioning storm shelter, feature 12 brand-new classrooms, which provides immediate relief to the overcrowding at the existing school. The additions also include a second gymnasium and a music room with a spacious storage room attached.
The renovations scope included an extension of the existing cafeteria and a revamp of the administration and office area. In addition, the team removed the vinyl wall covering throughout the existing school, giving the entire school a fresh coat of paint.
A second serving line was added to help alleviate long wait times for food. A state-of-the-art projector and oversized projection screen were also installed in the extended dining room to serve overflow guests during school performances. Outside, Cadence McShane modified the existing playground to include a new play structure, swing set, soccer goals, and a basketball court.
Designed by PBK Architects, the school can now accommodate 850 students. This is the first of six projects Cadence McShane is slated to complete as part of the 2019 Wylie ISD bond program.
"Cadence McShane is proud of the timeliness and delivery provided on all of our education projects, but especially this one," remarked Will Hodges, President of Cadence McShane. "Watkins Elementary has been completely revitalized and is ready to welcome students back for an amazing school year."
