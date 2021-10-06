AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Kevin Dalby, the principal investigator at the College of Pharmacy at the University of Texas at Austin, is one of six faculty members set to receive a recent grant to support ongoing, innovative cancer research.
Recently, the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute awarded the six grants to UT faculty members as part of 73 grants they gave statewide that total more than $142 million.
At the College of Pharmacy, Dr. Kevin Dalby is leading the investigation that will use the CPRIT award toward the Targeted Therapeutic Drug Discovery and Development Program.
The goal of this particular program is to use new and integrated approaches to targeted molecular drug discovery. By doing this, it will increase the number of new compounds in the state of Texas that process needed qualities to eventually inhibit growth targets in tumors.
Many researchers in the field of cancer have identified critically important targets related to cancer. However, a critical challenge remains in advancing the new molecules from a "discovery" phase to a phase of pre-clinical testing. And a major reason for this is the lack of access the researchers have to multi-disciplinary experiences and specialized resources they would need for the earliest phases of drug development.
The program led by Dr. Kevin Dalby was awarded a grant in the amount of nearly $4 million.
It is among the 73 cancer prevention and research grants CPRIT recently awarded. As the organization's CEO Wayne Roberts explained:
"Today illustrates the powerful return on Texas' investment in cancer research and prevention. Not only is the state enhancing its reputation as the center for innovative cancer research with more than 250 preeminent scientists recruited to Texas through our CPRIT Scholar program, but the eight new clinical trial grants will expand Texans' access to promising cancer treatments."
In total, CPRIT has awarded $2.9 billion in grants to organizations and research institutions throughout Texas. These grants help fund product development research, prevention, and academic research programs.
Funding from CPRIT has also helped to advance clinical and scientific knowledge, providing 7.4 million early detection and cancer prevention services that have reached residents all over the state of Texas.
In addition to leading the College of Pharmacy's Targeted Therapeutic Drug Discovery and Development Program, Dr. Kevin Dalby also is the co-director of the Texas Screening Alliance for Cancer Therapeutics.
He's also the lead on a $2.3 million grant from CPRIT that gives scientists in Texas access to resources for research on drug discovery.
About Kevin Dalby
Dr. Kevin Dalby is a professor of chemical biology and medicinal chemistry, currently working on cancer drug discovery. At the College of Pharmacy at The University of Texas, he is examining the mechanisms of nature and cancer to develop new treatments, and teaching and motivating students to conduct research. Dalby is optimistic about the future of cancer treatments.
Media Contact
Dr. Kevin Dalby, The University of Texas at Austin, (512) 471-9267, dalby@austin.utexas.edu
SOURCE Dr. Kevin Dalby