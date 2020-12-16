Volcon ePowersports Quickly Reaches Public Funding Goal with Over 1,000 Investors, Contributing to More Than $4.5 Million in Total Funding

- Public crowdfunding round closed on December 15 after raising over $2.5 million - Powersports community confirms confidence in Volcon and the future of electric with more than 1,000 investors participating - Initial funding will finance production facility to meet pre-order demand for the company's first off-road, family-friendly motorcycle called the Grunt