AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Petros PACE Finance, (www.petros-pace.com), the industry leader of Commercial PACE financing, announced today the hiring of Connor Murch as Vice President of Business Development based in the St. Louis office, strengthening the business development team as the company continues to grow nationally.
"Our business and transaction volume has increased rapidly in recent months, despite the economic downturn, and we our expanding our team to accommodate that growth," said Mansoor Ghori, CEO and Co-founder at Petros PACE Finance. "Connor brings a wealth of industry experience to Petros and will be a valuable asset on the team as we continue to build momentum."
Murch joins Petros from Stonehill PACE, where he led national origination efforts for the firm. Prior to that, Murch gained extensive experience closing C-PACE and other commercial real estate transactions while serving as a Senior Finance Manager at RAHILL Capital. He also held roles as a Finance Manager and Project Manager at Revival STL Construction, a commercial real estate development, investment and management firm.
"Petros is a pioneer at the forefront of the C-PACE industry," said Murch. "I'm excited for the opportunity to be a part of the tremendous growth that Petros is currently experiencing even during these uncertain times."
Murch received a BSBA with a concentration in Finance and Real Estate from the University of Missouri Trulaske College of Business.
About Petros PACE Finance
Petros PACE Finance, LLC is the national leader in the C-PACE marketplace, dedicated solely to providing long-term C-PACE financing to commercial property owners seeking to lower energy costs, reduce their carbon footprint and increase property values. Leadership has decades of executive-level experience in commercial lending and structured finance, with direct long-term institutional investor relationships. With billions in committed capital, Petros is able to close transactions in eligible C-PACE markets nationwide. To learn more about Petros PACE Finance visit our website at www.petros-pace.com.
