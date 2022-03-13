SAN ANTONIO, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Lizzy Stites offers families a cozy read-along with Winter's Gift ($14.99, paperback, 9781662837463; $26.99, hard cover, 9781662837470; $5.99, e-book, 9781662837487).
When she first moved to Texas, Stites lived in a "treehouse" apartment above an uninhabited garage. A massive tree grew into the supporting beams and made the house creak and rattle while she snuggled up next to a space heater. The experience inspired her to create this children's book about a young girl who is snowed in when she hears an unexpected sound at the front door.
"Enjoy this heartwarming story as it turns a bleak night into an eventful unraveling of life's simplest pleasures," said Stites.
Lizzy Stites is an entrepreneur running a mobile specialty coffee and botanical bar. She earned a BA in English and a Masters in Teaching English as a Second Language. Born in New England, she currently resides in Texas with her real tuxedo cat, who is often seen "posing" on her yoga mat.
