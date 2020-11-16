Orbital_Energy_Group_Inc_Logo.jpg
By Orbital Energy Group, Inc.

HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: OEG) ("Orbital Energy" or the "Company") today reported unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Financial and Operating Highlights:

  • Reported total revenues of $13.6 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $6.1 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 124%, primarily attributable to the addition of Reach Construction Group ("Reach") and the Company's Orbital Power Services group;
  • Gross profit was $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2019 with the improvement mainly due to increased revenues; this improvement is expected to persist throughout the remainder of 2020 and into 2021;
  • Gross margin was 17.3% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 23.4% for the third quarter of 2019;
  • Operating loss was $6.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $3.7 million in the prior year period, mainly due to higher SG&A expenses associated with Orbital Power Services and the addition of Reach during the second quarter;
  • Held Cash and cash equivalents of $4.1 million and Restricted cash of $3.6 million as of September 30, 2020; and
  • Total backlog was $52.0 million at September 30, 2020, up from $46.4 million at June 30, 2020, reflecting backlog growth at both Reach Construction and Orbital Power Services.

Commentary

"In the third quarter, we continued our evolution into a diversified infrastructure services provider," said Jim O'Neil, vice chairman and CEO of Orbital Energy. "Our recently acquired solar engineering, procurement, and construction services company, Reach Construction Group, is engaged for multiple, utility scale solar programs starting in the fourth quarter and has a robust pipeline of additional project opportunities. Further, our new Orbital Power Services division, which focuses on electric transmission and distribution services, keeps gaining traction and increasing industry recognition. This resulted in several storm-related projects, which generated additional revenues for us in the third quarter and has extended into the fourth quarter."

Mr. O'Neil added, "As utilities continue to integrate renewable generation into their transmission and distribution systems, we believe it is imperative that infrastructure providers have the technology, expertise and construction resources they need to conduct these multi-faceted projects while adhering to increasing environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. Looking ahead, we expect customer activity will continue to increase, as conditions improve since the onset of COVID-19 and renewable energy trends drive utilities' capital investment plans. We believe Orbital Energy Group is well suited to meet these needs, with our ability to offer a diverse service offering for these growing industry demands."

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today, November 16, 2020 at 8:30 AM ET to discuss these results as well as recent corporate developments. After management's opening remarks, there will be a question and answer period. To access the call, please dial (888) 734-0328 and provide conference ID 6598596. For international callers, please dial (678) 894-3054. The live webcast of the conference call and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed through the 'Events & Presentations' page of the Orbital Energy Investor Relations website (www.orbitalenergygroup.com).

For those unable to attend the live call, a telephonic replay will be available until December 2, 2020. To access the replay of the call dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and provide conference ID 6598596. An archived copy of the webcast and slide presentation will also be available on the 'Events & Presentations' page of the Orbital Energy Investor Relations website.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: OEG), formerly known as CUI Global, Inc., is creating a diversified infrastructure services platform through the acquisition and development of innovative companies. Orbital Energy's group of businesses includes: Orbital Gas Systems, Inc., Orbital Power Services and Orbital Solar Services. Orbital Gas Systems is a 30-year leader in innovative gas solutions, serving the energy, power and processing markets through the design, installation and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement and delivery systems. Orbital Power Services provides engineering, construction, maintenance and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities and midstream markets. Orbital Solar Services provides engineering, procurement and construction ("EPC") expertise in the renewable energy industry and established relationships with solar developers and panel manufacturers in the utility scale solar market. As a publicly traded company, Orbital Energy is dedicated to maximizing shareholder value. But most important, our commitment to conduct business with a high level of integrity, respect, and philanthropic dedication allows the organization to make a difference in the lives of their customers, employees, investors and global community.

For more information please visit: www.orbitalenergygroup.com 

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company may experience significant fluctuations in future operating results due to a number of economic, competitive, and other factors, including, among other things, our reliance on third-party manufacturers and suppliers, government agency budgetary and political constraints, new or increased competition, changes in market demand, and the performance or reliability of our products. These factors and others could cause operating results to vary significantly from those in prior periods, and those projected in forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these and other factors, which could materially affect the Company and its operations, are included in certain forms the Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations:
KCSA Strategic Communications
David Hanover
T: 212-896-1220
orbital@kcsa.com  

 

 

Orbital Energy Group, Inc.

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets


(Unaudited)










September 30,



December 31,


(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)


2020



2019











Assets:









Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents


$

4,060



$

23,351


Restricted cash - current



2,562





Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance of $63 and $47 at September 30, 2020 and
December 31, 2019, respectively



12,498




5,290


Inventories



1,117




1,631


Contract assets



6,090




2,314


Note receivable, current portion



44





Prepaid expenses and other current assets



4,263




2,215


Assets held for sale - current



6,482




6,893


Total current assets



37,116




41,694




















Property and equipment, less accumulated depreciation of $1,972 and $1,441 at
September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively



5,776




4,454


Investments



741




4,865


Right of use assets - Operating leases



6,990




5,524


Goodwill



7,006





Other intangible assets, net



14,887




4,298


Restricted cash



1,026





Note receivable



3,525




3,253


Deposits and other assets



1,306




70


Total assets


$

78,373



$

64,158











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:









Current Liabilities:









Accounts payable


$

16,712



$

2,904


Notes payable, current



3,979




473


Line of credit



451





Operating lease obligations - current portion



1,704




821


Accrued expenses



5,285




5,159


Contract liabilities



8,047




1,668


Liabilities held for sale, current



3,894




4,970


Total current liabilities



40,072




15,995


Notes payable, less current portion



7,383





Operating lease obligations, less current portion



5,282




4,852


Contingent consideration



720





Other long-term liabilities



287




194


Total liabilities



53,744




21,041











Commitments and contingencies


















Stockholders' Equity:









Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued at
September 30, 2020 or December 31, 2019







Common stock, par value $0.001; 325,000,000 shares authorized; 30,773,748 shares
issued and 30,420,685 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020 and 28,736,436 shares
issued and 28,383,373 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019



31




29


Additional paid-in capital



171,344




170,106


Treasury stock at cost; 353,063 shares held at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019



(413)




(413)


Accumulated deficit



(142,142)




(122,234)


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(4,191)




(4,371)


Total stockholders' equity



24,629




43,117


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

78,373



$

64,158


 

Orbital Energy Group, Inc.

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations


(Unaudited)










For the Three Months



For the Nine Months


(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)


Ended September 30,



Ended September 30,




2020



2019



2020



2019



















Revenues


$

13,615



$

6,073



$

27,078



$

17,793



















Cost of revenues



11,261




4,652




23,121




13,464



















Gross profit



2,354




1,421




3,957




4,329



















Operating expenses:

















Selling, general and administrative expense



7,179




4,793




21,158




14,092


Depreciation and amortization



1,454




365




3,285




1,154


Research and development



6




20




51




123


Provision for bad debt



15




(18)




23




110


Other operating (income) expense



23




(11)




23




(13)



















Total operating expenses



8,677




5,149




24,540




15,466



















Continuing loss from operations



(6,323)




(3,728)




(20,583)




(11,137)



















Other (expense) income



860




(461)




62




(566)


Interest expense



(333)




(4)




(469)




(35)



















Loss from continuing operations before income taxes and
equity in net loss of affiliate



(5,796)




(4,193)




(20,990)




(11,738)


Net loss of affiliate






(354)




(4,806)




(710)


Loss from continuing operations before taxes



(5,796)




(4,547)




(25,796)




(12,448)



















Income tax benefit



(61)




(1,311)




(3,211)




(1,765)



















Loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes



(5,735)




(3,236)




(22,585)




(10,683)



















Discontinued operations

















Income from operations of discontinued power and
electromechanical businesses



3,403




3,948




3,512




6,236


Income tax expense



870




1,024




835




1,133


Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes



2,533




2,924




2,677




5,103



















Net loss


$

(3,202)



$

(312)



$

(19,908)



$

(5,580)



















Basic and diluted weighted average common shares
outstanding



30,430,422




28,691,206




29,761,135




28,636,918



















Loss from continuing operations per common share - basic
and diluted


$

(0.19)



$

(0.11)



$

(0.76)



$

(0.37)



















Income from discontinued operations - basic and diluted


$

0.08



$

0.10



$

0.09



$

0.18



















Loss per common share - basic and diluted


$

(0.11)



$

(0.01)



$

(0.67)



$

(0.19)


 

 

 

Orbital Energy Group, Inc.


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows


(Unaudited)







For the Nine Months


(in thousands)


Ended September 30,




2020



2019


CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









Net loss


$

(19,908)



$

(5,580)


Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:









Depreciation



573




645


Amortization of intangibles



3,043




1,326


Amortization of note receivable discount



(214)





Stock issued and stock to be issued for compensation, royalties and services



12




155


Non-cash loss on equity method investment in affiliate



4,806




710


Non-cash fair value gain on equity method investment purchase






(629)


Gain on sale of business



(14)




(3,631)


Provision for bad debt expense



23




90


Deferred income taxes



(1,195)




(644)


Inventory reserve



(185)




135


Non-cash unrealized foreign currency losses



516




614


Gain on disposal of assets



23




(13)


Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition:









Trade accounts receivable



(3,273)




1,196


Inventories



2,601




(31)


Contract assets



(526)




(891)


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



286




362


Right of use assets - Operating leases



(1,157)




743


Deposits and other assets



(1,184)




(248)


Accounts payable



351




2,406


Operating lease liabilities



1,005




(687)


Accrued expenses



1,264




(122)


Refund liabilities






(367)


Contract liabilities



3,227




246


NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES



(9,926)




(4,215)











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash received



(2,981)





Purchases of property and equipment



(1,474)




(278)


Cash paid for working capital adjustment on Power group disposition



(2,804)





Sale of discontinued operations, net of cash



(227)





Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



94




14


Purchase of other intangible assets



(10)




(269)


Purchase of convertible notes receivable



(260)





Purchase of investments



(210)




(1,615)


Proceeds from notes receivable






313


Proceeds from sale of restricted investment






400


Proceeds from electromechanical components business sale






4,696


NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES



(7,872)




3,261











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Proceeds from overdraft facility






6,842


Payments on overdraft facility






(8,208)


Proceeds from line of credit



100




20,889


Payments on line of credit



(99)




(21,188)


Payments on financing lease obligations



(3)




(3)


Proceeds from notes payable



3,864





Payments on notes payable



(1,747)




(88)


NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES



2,115




(1,756)











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(20)




(64)


Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(15,703)




(2,774)


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



23,351




4,502











CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD


$

7,648



$

1,728


 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) are non-GAAP financial measures and are reconciled in the table below. These non-GAAP financial measures do not represent funds available for management's discretionary use and is not intended to represent cash flow from operations. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) should not be construed as a substitute for net loss or as a better measure of liquidity than cash flow from operating activities, which is determined in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) exclude components that are significant in understanding and assessing the company's results of operations and cash flows. In addition, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) are not terms defined by GAAP and as a result our measure of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) might not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. However, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) are used by management to evaluate, assess and benchmark the company's operational results and the company believes EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income (loss) are relevant and useful information which are often reported and widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in the Company's industry. Accordingly, the Company is disclosing this information to permit a more comprehensive analysis of its operating performance, to provide an additional measure of performance and liquidity and to provide additional information with respect to the Company's ability to meet future debt service, capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted Net Income (loss) eliminates the amortization expenses associated with intangible assets acquired with Orbital Gas Systems Limited, CUI-Canada and Reach Construction as well as non-cash expenses associated with impairments, Gains on sale of businesses, non-cash gains and losses related to the Company's equity method investment in VPS and stock and stock options for compensation, royalties and services during the period.

 

(in thousands)


For the Three Months Ended



For the Nine Months Ended


(Unaudited)


September 30,



September 30,




2020



2019



2020



2019


EBITDA:

















Net loss


$

(3,202)



$

(312)



$

(19,908)



$

(5,580)


Plus Interest expense



333




105




469




309


Plus: (Benefit) provision for taxes



809




(287)




(2,376)




(632)


Plus: Depreciation and amortization



1,581




602




3,616




1,971


EBITDA


$

(479)



$

108



$

(18,199)



$

(3,932)




































Adjusted EBITDA:

















Minus: Gain on disposal of discontinued operation



(14)




(3,631)




(14)




(3,631)


Plus: Bad debt



15




(48)




23




90


Plus: Stock and stock to be issued for compensation,
royalties and services



5




44




12




155


Minus: Pretax gain on assets contributed as part of the
purchase of VPS












(629)


Plus: Non-cash loss on equity method investment in VPS






354




4,806




710


Adjusted EBITDA


$

(473)



$

(3,173)



$

(13,372)



$

(7,237)


 

Adjusted net income (loss):


































Net loss


$

(3,202)



$

(312)



$

(19,908)



$

(5,580)


Minus: Gain on disposal of discontinued operation



(14)




(3,631)




(14)




(3,631)


Plus: Amortization expense of Orbital, CUI-Canada and
Reach Construction acquisition intangibles



1,316




286




2,872




883


Plus: Stock and stock to be issued for compensation,
royalties and services



5




44




12




155


Minus: Pretax gain on assets contributed as part of the
purchase of VPS












(629)


Plus: Non-cash loss on equity method investment in VPS






354




4,806




710


Adjusted net loss


$

(1,895)



$

(3,259)



$

(12,232)



$

(8,092)


 

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags