THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) ("MIND" or "the Company") today announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 second quarter ending July 31, 2020.
Revenues from continuing operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were $5.1 million compared to $3.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and $6.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The year-over-year decline was primarily attributable to the impact of COVID restrictions, which caused shipment delays from the Company's Seamap business and a temporary shutdown of production facilities.
During the second quarter of fiscal 2021, as part of the Company's rebranding process and strategic changes, management and the board of directors determined to exit the land seismic leasing business within twelve months of July 31, 2020. Accordingly, the Equipment Leasing segment has been treated as discontinued operations and the associated results are excluded from the Company's results from continuing operations for all periods presented. Assets and liabilities associated with the Equipment Leasing segment have been reclassified as "held for sale" in the accompanying consolidated condensed balance sheet.
The loss from continuing operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was approximately $1.9 million, compared to $1.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company reported a net loss per share from continuing operations of $(0.20) in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $(0.16) in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was a loss of $1.5 million compared to a loss of $694,000 in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, which is a non-GAAP measure, is defined and reconciled to reported net loss from continuing operations and cash provided by operating activities in the accompanying financial tables. These are the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles. Backlog as of July 31, 2020 was approximately $7.6 million compared to $10.2 million at April 30, 2020 and $8.9 million at January 31, 2020.
In the second quarter of fiscal 2021, the loss from discontinued operations was approximately $4.7 million, which included the effect of estimated disposal costs of $600,000 and the recognition of a charge for cumulative currency translations adjustments related to those operations of $2.7 million. In the second quarter of fiscal 2020, the loss from discontinued operations was $1.6 million.
Rob Capps, MIND's Co-Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The prolonged disruptions and the decline in international activity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic continued to have a negative impact on our operations and near-term order flow. As an example, we completed a $1.8 million order at Seamap in the second quarter of this year; however, the customer was unable to arrange shipment and take delivery because of COVID-related transportation issues. We expect the shipment to be completed during the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Bid and inquiry activity remains solid, but it appears that customers are delaying making firm commitments. Travel restrictions have exacerbated these issues globally. We believe these factors have affected our recent results and backlog.
"However, we are optimistic about the future. Our MA-X and Micro MA-X technologies continue to attract interest. In addition, despite delays due to travel restrictions, we have recently completed successful demonstrations and tests of these technologies to various organizations within the U.S. Navy, which we believe can lead to significant program opportunities. We remain the dominant supplier of source controller technology to the seismic exploration market and are seeing renewed customer interest in upgrading capabilities, some of which are unique to our products. As announced a few weeks ago, we have entered into an agreement with a major European defense contractor to jointly upgrade existing technology to create the next generation of synthetic aperture sonar systems for commercial and military markets. These and other developments and initiatives fuel our optimism for MIND's future.
"All of our facilities are currently operating, albeit with certain COVID-19 related constraints and various regional restrictions. We also continue to focus on our cost structure to ensure we have the appropriate resources to execute our plans," continued Capps. "At our Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on July 27, 2020, we received shareholder approval for the reincorporation and rebranding of our Company, including a name change to MIND Technology, Inc., a change in our domicile from Texas to Delaware and an expansion of our authorized capital. We think these were important steps in positioning the Company for future growth."
Capps concluded, "We remain focused on our strategic vision of becoming a leading provider of innovative marine technology and products, and we are excited about the numerous new business and technology initiatives that we believe will create value additions and higher returns on investment. We plan to continue to grow our portfolio of technology and product offerings, whether through internal development, acquisition or alliances, while also expanding the markets for our existing line of products."
ABOUT MIND TECHNOLOGY
MIND Technology, Inc. provides technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, MIND Technology has a global presence with key operating locations in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia and the United Kingdom. Its Klein and Seamap units design, manufacture and sell specialized, high performance sonar and seismic equipment. For more information, visit http://mind-technology.com.
MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC.
July 31, 2020
January 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,638
$
3,090
Restricted cash
—
144
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,044 and $2,378
4,439
6,623
Inventories, net
13,309
12,656
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,646
1,987
Assets held for sale
6,650
14,913
Total current assets
28,682
39,413
Seismic equipment lease pool and property and equipment, net
5,157
5,419
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,636
2,300
Intangible assets, net
7,241
8,136
Goodwill
—
2,531
Other assets
776
$
429
Total assets
$
43,492
$
58,228
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
988
$
1,767
Deferred revenue
370
731
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
2,226
1,565
Income taxes payable
618
316
Operating lease liabilities - current
613
1,339
Liabilities held for sale
1,305
2,730
Total current liabilities
6,120
8,448
Operating lease liabilities - non-current
1,023
961
Long-Term debt
1,607
Other non-current liabilities
854
967
Deferred tax liability
200
200
Total liabilities
9,804
10,576
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 2,000 shares authorized; 994 and 994 shares issued and
22,104
22,104
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 40,000 shares authorized; 14,097 and 14,097 shares issued at
141
141
Additional paid-in capital
124,413
123,964
Treasury stock, at cost (1,929 shares at July 31, 2020 and January 31, 2020)
(16,860)
(16,860)
Accumulated deficit
(91,674)
(77,310)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(4,436)
(4,387)
Total shareholders' equity
33,688
47,652
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
43,492
$
58,228
MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC.
For the Three Months
For the Six Months
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues:
Sale of marine technology products
$
5,086
$
6,820
$
8,273
$
12,864
Total revenues
5,086
6,820
8,273
12,864
Cost of sales:
Sale of marine technology products
3,069
4,013
5,772
7,618
Total cost of sales
3,069
4,013
5,772
7,618
Gross profit
2,017
2,807
2,501
5,246
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
2,988
3,380
5,942
7,137
Research and development
755
498
1,165
813
Impairment of intangible assets
—
—
2,531
—
Depreciation and amortization
700
605
1,430
1,206
Total operating expenses
4,443
4,483
11,068
9,156
Operating loss
(2,426)
(1,676)
(8,567)
(3,910)
Other income (expense):
Other, net
—
136
56
176
Total other income
—
136
56
176
Loss before income taxes
(2,426)
(1,540)
(8,511)
(3,734)
Benefit for income taxes
530
46
188
44
Loss from continuing operations
$
(1,896)
$
(1,494)
$
(8,323)
$
(3,690)
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
$
(4,708)
$
(1,643)
$
(4,923)
$
(1,861)
Net loss
$
(6,604)
$
(3,137)
$
(13,246)
$
(5,551)
Preferred stock dividends
(559)
(499)
(1,118)
(970)
Net loss attributable to common shareholders
$
(7,163)
$
(3,636)
$
(14,364)
$
(6,521)
Net loss per common share: - Basic
Continuing Operations
$
(0.20)
$
(0.16)
$
(0.78)
$
(0.39)
Discontinued Operations
$
(0.39)
$
(0.14)
$
(0.40)
$
(0.15)
Net loss
$
(0.59)
$
(0.30)
$
(1.18)
$
(0.54)
Net loss per common share: - Diluted
Continuing Operations
$
(0.20)
$
(0.16)
$
(0.78)
$
(0.39)
Discontinued Operations
$
(0.39)
$
(0.14)
$
(0.40)
$
(0.15)
Net loss
$
(0.59)
$
(0.30)
$
(1.18)
$
(0.54)
Shares used in computing loss per common share:
Basic
12,182
12,128
12,177
12,124
Diluted
12,182
12,128
12,177
12,124
MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC.
For the Six Months Ended
July 31,
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(13,246)
$
(5,551)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
3,210
3,960
Stock-based compensation
449
341
Impairment of intangible assets
2,531
—
Loss on disposal of discontinued operations
1,859
—
Provision for doubtful accounts, net of charge offs
470
—
Provision for inventory obsolescence
234
—
Gross profit from sale of lease pool equipment
(1,326)
(780)
Deferred tax expense
263
135
Changes in:
Accounts receivable
4,404
100
Unbilled revenue
(9)
3
Inventories
(675)
(2,372)
Prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets
766
(11)
Income taxes receivable and payable
—
(47)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(1,583)
632
Deferred revenue
87
(50)
Foreign exchange losses net of gains
—
137
Net cash used in operating activities
(2,566)
(3,503)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of seismic equipment held for lease
(110)
(230)
Purchases of property and equipment
(302)
(573)
Sales of used lease pool equipment
2,010
1,186
Sale of business, net of cash sold
—
239
Net cash provided by investing activities
1,598
622
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
—
26
Net proceeds from preferred stock offering
—
1,980
Preferred stock dividends
(1,118)
(970)
Proceed from PPP loans
1,607
—
Net cash provided by financing activities
489
1,036
Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(117)
(65)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(596)
(1,910)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
3,234
9,549
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
2,638
$
7,639
MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC.
For the Three Months
For the Six Months
2020
2019
2020
2019
Reconciliation of Net loss from continuing operations to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Net loss from continuing operations
$
(1,896)
$
(1,493)
$
(8,323)
$
(3,689)
Depreciation and amortization
714
639
1,479
1,275
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
(530)
(46)
(188)
(44)
EBITDA from continuing operations (1)
(1,712)
(900)
(7,032)
(2,458)
Non-cash foreign exchange losses
33
37
44
68
Stock-based compensation
219
169
449
341
Impairment of intangible assets
—
—
2,531
—
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (1)
$
(1,460)
$
(694)
$
(4,008)
$
(2,049)
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to EBITDA
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
(3,495)
$
(1,652)
$
(2,566)
$
(3,503)
Stock-based compensation
(219)
(169)
(449)
(341)
Provision for inventory obsolescence
(23)
—
(45)
—
Changes in accounts receivable (current and long-term)
(46)
(168)
(3,181)
(1,480)
Interest paid
12
13
23
27
Taxes paid, net of refunds
97
85
246
182
Changes in inventory
143
1,883
699
2,668
Changes in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities and deferred revenue
1,100
(1,129)
756
(884)
Impairment of intangible assets
—
—
(2,531)
—
Changes in prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets
(310)
(504)
(469)
95
Foreign exchange (losses) gains, net
—
(5)
—
11
Reserve against non-current prepaid income taxes
—
(137)
—
(137)
Other
1,029
883
485
904
EBITDA from continuing operations (1)
$
(1,712)
$
(900)
$
(7,032)
$
(2,458)
1.
EBITDA is defined as net income before (a) interest income and interest expense, (b) provision for (or benefit from) income taxes and (c) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-cash foreign exchange gains and losses, non-cash costs of lease pool equipment sales, impairment of intangible assets, stock-based compensation and other non-cash tax related items. We consider EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be important indicators for the performance of our business, but not measures of performance or liquidity calculated in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace the presentation of financial results in accordance with GAAP. Rather, we have included these non-GAAP financial measures because management utilizes this information for assessing our performance and liquidity, and as indicators of our ability to make capital expenditures and finance working capital requirements and. We believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are measurements that are commonly used by analysts and some investors in evaluating the performance and liquidity of companies such as us. In particular, we believe that it is useful to our analysts and investors to understand this relationship because it excludes transactions not related to our core cash operating activities. We believe that excluding these transactions allows investors to meaningfully trend and analyze the performance of our core cash operations. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities or as alternatives to net income as indicators of operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. In evaluating our performance as measured by EBITDA, management recognizes and considers the limitations of this measurement. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our obligations for the payment of income taxes, interest expense or other obligations such as capital expenditures. Accordingly, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are only two of the measurements that management utilizes. Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
