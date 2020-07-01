HOUSTON, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Motiva Enterprises today announced the retirement of Todd Fredin, effective July 1, 2020. Fredin joined Motiva's executive leadership team as Executive Vice President of Supply, Trading and Logistics in November 2013 following his role as Vice President of Saudi Aramco Products Trading Company, based in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.
"Todd Fredin has been an incredible asset to Motiva for more than six years and has been instrumental in transforming the company into what it is today," said Motiva President and CEO Brian Coffman. "He is recognized as a thought leader in our industry and has built our highly successful Supply, Trading and Logistics organization from the ground up."
Georganne Hodges will succeed Fredin as Executive Vice President of Supply, Trading and Logistics. Hodges has most recently served as Motiva's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Executive Vice President of Finance, Supply Chain Management and Information Technology. Hodges brings 30-plus years of wholesale and retail energy experience, as well as extensive industry experience across the energy value chain.
"I've had the pleasure of working with Georganne since she joined Motiva in 2016," said Fredin. "I'm confident that the Supply, Trading and Logistics organization will reach new levels of excellence under her leadership."
Rose Sink will join Motiva's executive leadership team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Executive Vice President of Finance. Sink joined Motiva in 2014 as the Refining Finance Manager and has most recently served as the General Manager of Supply and Logistics. Sink has held several individual and leadership roles in both finance and accounting since starting her career with Shell in 1991.
"Each member of my team has a unique perspective and passion for results across the business," said Coffman. "I look forward to navigating industry challenges and seizing new opportunities for Motiva alongside an outstanding executive leadership team."
About Motiva
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Motiva refines, distributes and markets petroleum products throughout the United States. Motiva owns and operates North America's largest refinery in Port Arthur, Texas with a crude capacity of more than 630,000 barrels a day. The company also operates the country's largest lubricant plant as well as the adjacent chemical plant, Port Arthur Chemicals. Under exclusive, long-term brand licenses with Shell and Phillips 66 (for the 76® brand), Motiva's marketing operations support more than 5,000 retail gasoline stations. The company's 2,700 US employees are dedicated to delivering excellence and having fun making a difference. Motiva is wholly owned by Saudi Aramco.