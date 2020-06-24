AUSTIN, Texas, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 360factors, Inc., the industry leader in risk and compliance intelligence software for banks and financial services organizations, announced today that the company now has over 17 types of best-practices content for banking-related risk and compliance applications available in Predict360.
The company also announced that the often-requested 360factors' Banking Risk Taxonomy Library, KRI Library and Compliance Monitoring Checklists are now included in select Predict360 applications. The Risk Library features over 800 risk definitions relevant for mid-market banks while the KRI Library includes over 225 KRIs with optional risk mapping across nine risk categories.
In addition, 360factors offers risk, control and control testing libraries along with compliance advisory services and document templates from a number of industry-leading third parties and consulting firms.
Predict360's unique Content Distribution System (CDS) enables 360factors and consulting partners to distribute pre-loaded content such as risk and control libraries/taxonomies, risk and compliance assessments and checklists, regulatory compliance knowledge bases, document templates (such as policy and procedure templates), and more to provide best-practice content and processes for managing risk and compliance out-of-the-box. This content can then be modified and updated by the customer to fit their business needs and requirements.
As content updates are published, they automatically flow down to the customer's instance where appropriate. This enables organizations to receive updates to new risks, controls, regulatory changes, checklists and assessments and more and provides organizations with a "QuickStart" method for system implementation while remaining up-to-date and current on risks and regulations.
About 360factors, Inc.
360factors empowers organizations to accelerate profitability, innovation and productivity by predicting risks and streamlining compliance. Predict360, its flagship software product, is a Risk and Compliance Intelligence Platform augmented with Artificial Intelligence technology to predict and mitigate operational risks while streamlining regulatory compliance. Predict360 integrates regulations and obligations, compliance management, risks and controls, audits and assessments, policies and procedures, and training in a single cloud-based SaaS platform based on artificial intelligence to provide predictive analytics and unique insights for predicting risks and streamlining compliance. 360factors is the exclusive endorsed solution provider for compliance management by the American Bankers Association (ABA). Visit www.360factors.com for more information.