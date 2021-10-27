Eyemart Express Reduces Long Wait Times for New Glasses with Same-Day In-Store Pickup Launch. It can take up to two weeks for consumers to receive new glasses. People in need of glasses now have one less barrier when shopping for new specs: no more long wait times. Online shopping with same-day in-store pickup is currently available at Eyemart Express stores across the country. Easily shop for high-quality glasses from anywhere and still enjoy the same-day convenience of Eyemart Express.