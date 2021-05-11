HOUSTON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Perry Homes, one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in Texas, is proud to announce the launch of its newest brand campaign to highlight the builder's corporate tagline – A Tradition of Excellence. This tagline reflects Perry Homes' commitment to excellence in all areas of business, offering homebuyers exceptional customer service, superior design, higher quality, innovation, an industry-leading warranty, and a legacy of giving back. To date, Perry Homes has built more than 55,000 new homes in the most sought-after communities across Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio, all while securing a phenomenal 95% customer satisfaction rating.
Dedicated to creating timeless home designs as well as modern offerings, Perry Homes employs an in-house team of talented professionals who continually evaluate the market for current and upcoming design trends, allowing the builder to seamlessly evolve with the wants and needs of today's homebuyers. With more than 350 new home designs, customers will find a robust selection of quality standard features and design options in every Perry home that radiate elegance and sophistication, including soaring ceilings, gorgeous walls of windows, open concepts, and flexible spaces to fit any lifestyle. Perry Homes also offers its customers innovative smart home technology through the builder's Smart Comes Standard package, included in every home at no additional cost.
"Our Tradition of Excellence in homebuilding begins with our outstanding team of employees – Perry Homes' greatest assets. We wouldn't be able to offer beautiful, quality homes without our loyal team of talented individuals who strive for excellence every single day," said Todd Chachere, Perry Homes President and Chief Operations Officer. "At Perry Homes, we are committed to providing an unparalleled customer experience before, during, and after the purchase of every new home. And nothing speaks louder than our 95% satisfaction rating, which reflects our continued dedication to superior craftsmanship and exceptional customer service."
Perry Homes integrates quality assurance measures into its building process, including the use of independent inspectors and engineers, to ensure every Perry home is built to exceed even the highest quality expectations. Perry Homes also takes extra measures to build green, energy efficient homes using materials that are durable, sustainable and/or made from recycled items. Perry Homes is so confident in its workmanship and quality of materials that every home is backed by an industry leading, 2-year workmanship limited warranty. Every Perry home also carries a full 10-year structural limited warranty.
In addition to Perry Homes' continued commitment to excellence in homebuilding, the company is also passionate about giving back to the community. That belief is solidified through the Perry Homes Foundation, established in 2017 by CEO Kathy Britton to honor her father Bob Perry's legacy of good corporate responsibility. The Foundation's core mission is to support initiatives that benefit those who are disadvantaged or less fortunate, to create educational opportunities for deserving students who need financial assistance, and to enhance the beauty and sustainability of local parks and communities.
"The Perry Homes Foundation and the initiatives we stand behind really hold a special place in my heart," said Britton. "Our Tradition of Excellence is not only rooted in our fundamentals of homebuilding, but also in our commitment to giving back. This truly is the most important work our company could do – bettering the world around us. As a homebuilder, service is at our core. It is our top priority and drives continuous enhancements – not only in the construction of our homes, but also in the way we serve our neighbors. We invest in and around the communities in which we build to help offer a higher quality of life for all, but especially to benefit the underserved families and neighborhoods needing more dedicated support."
The Perry Homes Foundation recently announced its newest partnership with the City of Houston as a major sponsor for the city's multi-year 50/50 Park Partners initiative, pledging $1 million to improve Houston's neighborhood parks. The Foundation pledged an additional $1 million to the Bayou Greenways 2020 project, an initiative transforming underutilized land along Houston's major waterways into linear parks. The Perry Homes Foundation also supports numerous other philanthropic groups through collaborative programs, scholarships, fundraising efforts, and donations. To date, the Foundation has contributed over $4 million to charitable causes in the Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio areas and beyond.
