LOD, Israel, Jan.19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Telrad Networks, a global provider of innovative wireless telecommunication solutions, has been chosen by Bridge Internet to equip a developing series of 5G and 4G LTE networks in rural towns and mid-sized cities across the United States. Bridge Internet is an entirely privately funded startup wireless Internet service provider (WISP) that aims to disrupt entrenched corporate telecom models and bring affordable, high-speed Internet access to underserved communities outside of metro areas.
"We're building Bridge Internet as a franchise model across America—from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho in the Northwest, down to communities in Arizona and Texas in the South, and across to North and South Carolina on the East Coast. We also have prospective locations in the Midwest. In total, we've identified over 100 rural towns that we plan to serve, and we expect to double that number in the next six to eight months. Telrad will be key to each of those deployments," said Bridge Internet Principal CEO Trip Camper.
To build these localized wireless networks nationwide, Bridge Internet is utilizing custom-branded, white-label CPEs, base stations and core network equipment from Telrad's existing portfolio of fixed LTE solutions. Telrad's advanced end-to-end solutions were chosen over competing offerings on account of their exceptional non- and near-line-of-sight (NLOS) performance using CBRS band, flexibility of deployment and attractive price points among other reasons.
"Nothing else really comes close to what Telrad can provide. Their product portfolio fits perfectly with our model for a nationwide rollout," Camper said.
"Furthermore, whereas conventional franchise models often use a smorgasbord of equipment, we're laser-focused on branding. Telrad will give us the top-to-bottom consistency that will set Bridge Internet apart. We'll have incredible uniformity of billing, uniformity of service and uniformity of operation across the country. It's a win–win relationship."
In addition to supplying the majority of the company's LTE network infrastructure, Telrad engineers will work closely with Bridge Internet to ensure successful deployments as more locations are added to its expanding network. During this early phase of growth, candidates will include rural towns and smaller cities with populations between 15,000 to 25,000. These have traditionally been neglected by fiber and cable ISPs and are underserved by high-latency, expensive satellite-based services.
"There is no reason why rural customers should be least priority. That is why Telrad and Bridge Internet are committed to closing America's digital divide with cost-effective, high-performance solutions," said Alex Freylekhman, VP of Sales at Telrad Networks Ltd.
"Wherever they live and work, Bridge Internet customers across the country will benefit from the advanced NLOS capabilities of Telrad private LTE system, which will ensure a consistent and quality bandwidth in rural areas that is simply unmatched in today's wireless industry. And by choosing to brand customer-facing Telrad devices with its own labelling, Bridge Internet will be able to create a cohesive and distinctive identity that will strengthen its bold franchise model."
About Telrad Networks
Telrad Networks is a global provider of innovative LTE telecom solutions, boasting over 300 4G deployments in 100 countries. Telrad stands at the forefront of the technology evolution with TD-LTE solutions and a path to 5G in the sub-6 GHz market. Since 1951, the company has been a recognized pioneer in the telecom industry, facilitating the connectivity needs of millions of end users through operators, ISPs and enterprises around the world. (telrad.com)
About Bridge Internet
Headquartered in Cape Coral, FL, Bridge Internet was founded in 2018 with the aim of bringing dependable, affordable, top-quality, high-speed Internet to rural Americans. By leveraging a unique franchise model along with commercial-grade 4G/5G infrastructure that delivers 99.999% uptime, Bridge Internet is rolling out high-performance, low-latency, unthrottled, uncapped, truly unlimited high-speed Internet services to customers across the United States. (corporate.bridgeinternet.com)
