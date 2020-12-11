With over $5 billion in assets, Happy State Bank was founded in 1908 in Happy, Texas and today is headquartered in Amarillo, Texas. Happy State Bank offers a broad range of financial services and products through its network of 57 bank branches in 41 communities across the Texas Panhandle, South Plains, Austin, Central Texas and the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Happy State Bank can be found online at www.HappyBank.com.