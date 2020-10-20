MCKINNEY, Texas, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) will release Third Quarter 2020 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. At that time a copy of the Company's Q3 - 2020 earnings press release and any other financial and statistical information about the quarter will be available on the Company's website at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/ under Financial Reports and Other Financial Information. In conjunction with the Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release of Globe Life Inc. you are invited to listen to a conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11:00 am Eastern (10:00 am Central).
Third Quarter Conference Call
Thursday, October 22, 2020
11:00 a.m. (Eastern)
Listen live and as a replay at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/ under Calls and Meetings
or
Call-In Number:
1-334-777-6978
(Pass Code: Globe Life Inc.)
Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct to consumer, and exclusive and independent agencies.