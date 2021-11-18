AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alegion Inc., a leading data labeling platform and services provider for machine learning, announced today the appointment of Jeff Henry as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Mr. Henry brings over 30 years of sales, marketing, and executive leadership experience with a proven history driving long term sales and profit growth.
"Jeff is an outstanding sales leader, and his broad experience in enterprise technology solutions will support Alegion's strong growth mandate," said David Mather, President and CEO of Alegion. "As CRO Jeff will lead Alegion's growing sales organization, develop channel and partner relationships, build out our federal division, and ensure customers are delighted by the Alegion experience."
Most recently Jeff was President of ViON, a provider of mission-critical enterprise IT infrastructure solutions for governments and commercial businesses, where he orchestrated its transformation into a cloud services business. He previously served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Americas at Hitachi Data Systems (HDS), where he was responsible for leading a team of over 2,000 employees as a member of the executive committee. HDS saw exponential revenue and profit growth during Mr. Henry's tenure. Before joining Hitachi, Mr. Henry served as Vice President and General Manager for Unisys Corporation, Vice President of Global Accounts at HP and Regional Vice President at Compaq Computer.
"I am truly excited to be joining the Alegion team, building upon an impressive year of growth at the company and leading the next phase of revenue growth," said Jeff Henry, CRO of Alegion. "By bringing our customers the combined power of Alegion's powerful software platform, global labeling services, and skilled professional services we can ensure that our clients' ML projects are built on a successful foundation – accurate training data."
Alegion, based in Austin, TX, is the data labeling solution for enterprise-grade Machine Learning. We lead the industry in streaming, high-resolution, high-density video annotation, delivering accurately-annotated, model-ready data to train and validate ML models. Alegion provides both the platform and workforce to operate with quality at scale, processing structured and unstructured data including video, image, audio, and text. Our platform supports complex use cases, powered by robust ontologies and entity relationships. Fortune 100 companies, SIs/BPOs, and AI-centered organizations rely on Alegion to develop highly accurate ML models and accelerate their time to value.
