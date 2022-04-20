Collective Responsibility Begins Today
GRAPEVINE, Texas, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prymus Insurance launched its law enforcement liability insurance policy for individual officers nationwide. Law enforcement officers can get on-duty professional liability coverage creating a new revolutionary system of Collective Responsibility in the law enforcement industry now.
When a law enforcement officer violates an American's Constitutional Rights, the individual police officer can be personally sued civilly. If a financial judgment is awarded, the individual officer is responsible to pay. However, municipalities have been voluntarily using tax dollars to pay 100% even when there is no legal vicarious liability on the taxpayer to pay anything. With Prymus Insurance Law Enforcement Liability Insurance policy, a new revolutionary system of Collective Responsibility within the law enforcement industry is created. Instead of the taxpayer paying 100% of a settlement or judgment, the individual law enforcement officer will now contribute financially. This solves the current Constitutional enforcement problem surrounding civil lawsuits for police officers. It's a free market solution to a Constitutional problem.
"No matter where you stand, law enforcement liability insurance benefits you." said Jeff Harrison, CEO, Prymus Insurance. "If you are a taxpayer, less of your tax dollars will go towards police officers' judgments. If you are a police officer, you have a method of pooling risk with the entire law enforcement industry. If you are a police accountability advocate, police officers will directly pay their portion of a judgment now."
Clark Neilly, Senior Vice President for Legal Studies Cato Institute, stated, "Prymus Insurance's efforts on this front are among the most inspiring that I've seen during my five years of criminal justice reform work and have the potential to be the most revolutionizing policy proposal in this space in living memory."
Collective Bargaining has been around for years - Collective Responsibility begins today.
