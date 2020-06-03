AUSTIN, Texas, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allstacks, the leading predictive forecasting and risk management solution for software development, passed its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2® Type II audit with no exceptions.
SOC 2 reports are attestation reports that examine controls at a service organization relevant to the security, availability, or processing integrity of a system and the confidentiality or privacy of the information processed for end users. SOC 2 reports demonstrate a company's ability to not only implement critical security policies but also prove compliance over an extended period of time.
"Allstacks is purpose-built for modern enterprise operations. We are proud to be the first software intelligence and predictive forecasting provider to achieve this level of stringent compliance to better meet the needs of our current and future customers," says co-founder and CTO Jeremy Freeman.
"The successful completion of our SOC 2 Type II audit demonstrates our continuous commitment to data security and offers third-party assurance that the controls and safeguards we employ to protect and secure customer data are aligned with the highest standards and best practices," adds Freeman.
Allstacks strives for improvement in its controls year over year, taking its responsibility for maintaining a well-controlled and secured environment seriously.
"We serve customers in a wide range of regulated industries, including healthcare and financial services. As a solutions provider in a complex business ecosystem, it's Allstacks' responsibility to do our part in protecting sensitive data," says Co-founder and CEO Hersh Tapadia.
Allstacks' audit was conducted by Linford & Company, LLP. Additional information is available upon request for customers and prospects. You can reach out to security@allstacks.com.
More on SOC 2 Audits
SOC 2 Type II engagements are performed in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants' (AICPA, Reporting on Controls at a Service Organization and based on the trust service principles outlined in the AICPA Guide, Reporting on Controls at a Service Organization Relevant to Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, or Privacy. The SOC 2 Type II report is performed by an independent auditing firm and is intended to provide an understanding of the service organization's effectiveness of its internal controls.
About Allstacks
Allstacks is a predictive forecasting and risk management platform that improves software development outcomes. By running machine learning and AI models across the data from the entire software development lifecycle, Allstacks identifies at-risk initiatives then provides solutions to get them back on track. Visit allstacks.com for more information.
