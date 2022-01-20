DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dan Duffy, United Real Estate Group Chief Executive Officer and Rick Haase, President of United® Real Estate have been recognized among the most influential real estate leaders in the nation. This is Duffy's eighth appearance in the Swanepoel T3 Sixty Group's SP 200 ranking and the fifth consecutive year for Haase.
Duffy rose 26 positions, moving to #50 from #76 the year prior; Haase gained 32 positions, moving to #90 from #122. United believes it has improved its executives' rankings more than any other residential brokerage year over year.
The Power 200 ranking considers the professional accomplishments and influence of more than 3,000 residential real estate leaders, weighing multiple criteria including company size, decision-making power, large initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, financial resources and profitability, as well as the organization's overall impact within the residential brokerage industry.
In 2021, United Real Estate's company-owned operations ranked 8th largest residential brokerage in the nation in RISMedia Power Broker Report and grabbed the #1 fastest-growing brokerage accolade in the REALTrends 500 by increasing unit sales 447% in a single year.
"It's an honor to be recognized among the Top 50 leaders in the Power 200," said Duffy. "Our employees, agents and Broker/Owners drive our success and deserve the credit. I anticipate we will once again be the fastest-growing residential brokerage in the nation after 2021 year-end numbers are reported."
In 2021, United completed the deployment of its second-generation, proprietary Bullseye™ Agent and Broker Productivity Platform to its national network. United will expand its tech-enabled agent base in 2022, entering new markets and strengthening its national foothold.
"To be recognized objectively by our industry as doing good work and making a difference in the real estate landscape is quite a tribute to our company and our people. It's an honor and a privilege to be carrying the flag for sure, and the real credit goes to our agents and employees," stated Haase. "Of greatest importance to us is that we are genuinely improving the lives of the shareholders and stakeholders of our company."
About United Real Estate Group
United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.1 million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000 leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 600 offices and 20,000 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. UREG produced $18 billion in sales volume in 2020. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 650,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.
