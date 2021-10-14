Houston, TX, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Houston-based criminal defense attorney Mark Thiessen of Thiessen Law Firm has been named a Super Lawyer by Thomson Reuters for the ninth consecutive year. Additionally, Thiessen is ranked among the top 100 lawyers in Houston and in the state of Texas — the only DWI lawyer to achieve this feat in 2021.
"It's such an incredible honor to be recognized as one of the top attorneys in my home state of Texas, and to represent my area of expertise among so many incredible lawyers makes it all the more special," said Thiessen. "I'm extremely grateful not only to Thomson Reuters for their recognition, but also to my clients who inspire me to keep growing and fighting every day, and to my team at Thiessen Law Firm who make it all possible."
To be named a Super Lawyer indicates that Thiessen has excelled in multiple areas of the legal profession. Thiessen passed Thomson Reuters's patented 12-factor evaluation process — a feat accomplished by only five percent of Texas attorneys who apply. In addition to his high-profile wins on complex cases involving intoxication manslaughter, blood tests, and more, Thiessen is also quadruple Board Certified in Criminal Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, DUI Defense by the National College for DUI Defense as approved through the American Bar Association, DUI Law by the DUI Defense Lawyers Association, and as a Certified Advocate by the National Board of Trial Advocacy Foundation. Mark Thiessen is the only attorney in the United States to possess this combination of Board Certifications.
Thiessen has also recently expanded his operations to include an office in Aspen, Colorado, where he will be defending those accused of DUI and other criminal offenses alongside his wife and fellow attorney, Taly Thiessen.
ABOUT THIESSEN LAW FIRM
Founded by criminal defense specialist Mark Thiessen in 2011, Thiessen Law Firm has represented hundreds of clients facing DWI charges and has successfully defended clients in high-profile cases against a range of charges, notably an intoxication manslaughter case in 2016. Thiessen Law Firm also provides exceptional family law and personal injury services. Learn more at http://www.thetexastrialattorney.com.
ABOUT SUPER LAWYERS
Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from over 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazine and in leading city and regional magazines across the country. For more information about Super Lawyers, go to http://www.superlawyers.com.
########
For more information, please contact Daniel Ebbs at 713-864-9000, or email ebbs@thetexastrialattorney.com.
Media Contact
Daniel Ebbs, Thiessen Law Firm, +1 713-864-9000, ebbs@thetexastrialattorney.com
SOURCE Thiessen Law Firm