HOUSTON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mary-Olga Lovett, Senior Vice President of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will be a presenter at the Houston Trial Boot Camp April 21.
The training program, which is sponsored by the Houston Young Lawyers Association and the American College of Trial Lawyers, will be based on the real trial of Ethel and Julius Rosenberg. Lovett will demonstrate the cross-examination at 2:10 p.m.
"The Houston Trial Boot camp offers young attorneys the opportunity to interact and learn from established leaders in the legal community," Lovett said. "It's an honor to participate in such an important training program and to be able to contribute to the development of the next generation of legal minds."
Lovett will be presenting alongside top litigators and state and federal judges. The training will cover topics including opening and closing statements and direct examination, and will include a discussion with federal judges on what they are looking for from trial lawyers.
Lovett, a shareholder in Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice, is a proven first-chair trial lawyer who advocates for her wide range of national and global clients. When reputations are on the line or billions of dollars are at stake, clients turn to Lovett to spearhead the litigation, knowing that she has the experience and tenacity to take even the most complex cases to verdict. She is a strategic thinker who is often called in to lead other litigation teams in complex cases across a variety of industries. Her current representations include leading legal teams defending a global energy giant regarding allegations of billions of dollars of environmental damage, defending a global tech firm in a multibillion-dollar Lanham Act case, prosecuting trademark claims for multi-Grammy-winning performers, and acting as lead trial counsel for the target defendant in a 2000-plaintiff Texas state court case arising from an explosion in Houston.
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Texas: Texas is important to Greenberg Traurig, LLP and part of its history. With approximately 140 Texas lawyers in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Greenberg Traurig has deep roots in the Texas business, legal, and governmental communities. Greenberg Traurig Texas works with clients to address their interdisciplinary legal needs across the state utilizing the firm's global platform. The Texas attorneys are experienced in industries key to the state's future, including: aviation, chemicals, construction, education, energy and natural resources, financial institutions, health care, hedge funds, hospitality, infrastructure, insurance, media, medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, real estate, retail, sports, technology and software, telecommunications, transportation, and video games and esports.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 42 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
