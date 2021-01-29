4Q20 net income of $334 million - Revenue: Total revenue of $969 million, up 18 percent (annualized) from third quarter 2020 levels as both net interest income (+16 percent annualized) and noninterest income (+24 percent annualized) post double digit gains - Expenses: Noninterest expense totals $578 million, down 12 percent (annualized) on a linked quarter basis and down 6 percent from the year ago quarter, excluding goodwill impairment. Efficiency ratio ends the quarter at 58.98 percent compared to 63.55 percent on a linked quarter basis and 67.92 percent in the year ago quarter - Operating income: Operating income(1) in the quarter totals a record $391 million compared to $331 million recorded in the third quarter of 2020 and $279 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019 - Loans and Deposits: Newly funded loans in the quarter of $4.4 billion brings the total for the full-year of 2020 to more than $20.2 billion, a 21 percent increase compared to the same time period a year ago. Total deposits end the quarter at $85.9 billion, down 2 percent (annualized) from the third quarter of 2020 and up 15 percent from the year ago quarter - Provision for credit losses: Provision recapture of credit losses of $81 million in the quarter primarily reflects improvement in macroeconomic factors and forecasts - Credit quality: Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans of 34 basis points compared to 59 basis points for the third quarter of 2020. Nonperforming loan ratio at 2.21 percent and coverage ratio at 116 percent - Capital and Liquidity: CET1(2) ratio ends the quarter at 13.28 percent, up 49 basis points from third quarter 2020 levels. Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) at 144 percent, unchanged on a sequential quarter basis