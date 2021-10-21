AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Genius Litter is a simple solution to a problem that millions of cat parents around the world face every day. Cats are notoriously good at hiding discomfort from their owners, meaning that small health issues often go untreated, resulting in long-term pain and sometimes death. With Genius Litter, one glance alerts owners to irregular values in their cat's urine such as blood, alkaline, bilirubin, or abnormal PH levels so they can take the necessary measures before it's too late.
True to their mission to create a more pet-friendly planet, Alpha Paw's latest product makes monitoring your cat's health easy and the ultra-absorbent, odor-trapping crystals provide a safer, cleaner, and more cost-effective alternative to other litters on the market. Genius Litter leaves your litter box odor-free and clump-free all month long, reducing the carbon footprint and minimizing product waste. When you're ready to change out the litter, cat parents can throw Genius Litter in their garden without fear of polluting their environment.
In keeping with his pledge to feed all the shelter pets in the country, CEO and Founder Ramon van Meer will donate thirty meals to cats in shelters for every bag purchased.
"Pet wellness is our number one priority, closely followed by minimizing waste and feeding shelter cats in need, I'm happy to say that we've created a product that addresses all three," says Alpha Paw CEO Ramon van Meer. "With so many litter options on the market, it can be easy to forget that the health of your pet is the main priority. Genius Litter puts substance over style so cat owners can monitor and address potential health warning signs before problems become life-threatening."
With products ranging from customized pet food, to dog ramps and supplements, Alpha Paw is making it easier than ever to address any wellness need that your beloved pet might have. For every product purchased, Alpha Paw donates meals to shelter dogs and cats across the country. To date, they have donated over 500,000 meals and counting! The company also launched its own charitable foundation, The Alpha Paw Foundation, which partners with local and national non-profits and shelters and hosts donation drives and adoption events, aimed at helping as many rescue animals as possible find loving homes. For more information, visit alphapaw.com.
###
About Alpha Paw:
Alpha Paw creates high-quality breed-specific pet food and wellness products designed for the unique health needs of your pet. The catalog includes our latest health indicator Genius Litter, dog supplements, and the #1 Vet Recommended Dog Ramp: PawRamp. As a company of pet parents, Alpha Paw knows that every breed has a different need. That's why we work together with a team of experts to develop products that cater to your pets' unique needs. Alpha Paw adheres to the highest standards and carefully curates its resources and wellness products to give your pet a happier and healthier life. Making them one-stop-shop pet parents can trust. Now sold on our website, AlphaPaw.com.
Media Contact
Annie D'Elia, Alpha Paw, +1 6032544594, annie@alphapaw.com
SOURCE Alpha Paw