HOUSTON, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InterLinc Mortgage, a full-service mortgage banking firm, is celebrating a full 2020 year of growth and a record-breaking first half of 2021. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, InterLinc began with just four employees in 2004 and has grown to over 450 employees with 40+ branch locations licensed across 21 states.
"2020 was a year no one could have planned for. When the pandemic first began, everyone in the mortgage industry was planning for the worst-case scenario," says Gene Thompson, InterLinc CEO. "We would never have imagined that a mere 30 days later that we would be strategizing how to handle volume levels the industry had not experienced since 2003. By focusing on excellent customer communication, service without exception, and our promise of an on time and as agreed loan process, InterLinc was able to navigate the unchartered waters of last year and the uncertain first few months of 2021 with great success while keeping a strong purchase percentage in our portfolio."
Financially, InterLinc funded over $2.5 billion in annual production in 2020, of which 73% were purchase originations. "We are a purchase focused business at our core," says Thompson. "By keeping our referral partners and other business partners well-informed and well-equipped with tools needed, as well as an intentional focus on our core competency, we never saw a dip in purchases while also taking on the swell of refinances with ease."
With the financial growth InterLinc experienced in 2020, increasing headcount became a byproduct. YoY, InterLinc has seen a 24% increase in its headcount. In Q1 of this year alone, InterLinc welcomed 56 new hires to the organization. Growth projections are continually on the horizon for InterLinc, as the company is expecting to expand into new locations throughout the remainder of the year.
InterLinc originators experienced record-breaking years last year, with 24 originators, (29% of InterLinc's 2020 sales force), being named to Scotsman Guide's Top Producers list. InterLinc has been named to Scotsman Guide's Top Lenders list and National Mortgage News' Best Mortgage Companies to Work For list already this year. With double-digit increases in both new branches and loan originators over the past 18 months, InterLinc is poised for further expansion to their roster of high-performing experts and to advance the company as a whole.
Over recent months and looking ahead to the remainder of the year, InterLinc is investing in advanced technologies designed to enhance the LO and consumer experience while optimizing business practices. In Q1, InterLinc launched a major system upgrade to their POS, partnering with industry point-of-sale leader, SimpleNexus. A new Marketing Emerge initiative has also kicked off at InterLinc with efforts focused on introducing new automation, strategies and practices aimed at driving more sales volume. This initiative includes a new proprietary Emerge Hub portal, giving employees access to marketing tools, training and resources 24/7. As the company grows and scales its business operations, InterLinc emphasizes consumer focus and offers a boutique experience to partners and end-constituents.
The first six months of 2021 have been very productive, and InterLinc is not planning on slowing down anytime soon. New initiatives will be kicking off in the second half of the year, supported by new systems and technology, aimed at growing recruiting resources and streamlining online listings management and reviews through Experience.com.
InterLinc Mortgage Services, LLC is a Houston-based full-service mortgage banking firm with approvals from the three largest issuers of mortgage-backed securities, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae. The Company affords clients access to enhanced mortgage product offerings, pricing competitiveness, loan efficiency, and servicing. InterLinc is licensed in 21 states throughout the Midwest and Southeast.
