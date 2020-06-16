ROUND ROCK, Texas, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces Dell EMC PowerScale, a new family of storage systems engineered with industry-leading storage software and server hardware to set a new industry standard for how organizations capture and capitalize on unstructured data, such as documents, images, videos and social media content.
"The amount of unstructured data enterprises store as file or object storage is expected to triple by 2024, and there are no signs of it slowing," said Dan Inbar, president and general manager, Storage, Dell Technologies. "In this data era, businesses need a simple, seamless and cost-effective way to store and use unstructured data to innovate, create differentiation and bring products to market faster. The Dell EMC PowerScale family provides the foundation companies need to unlock the potential of their data, no matter where it resides, and use it to drive meaningful business impact."
The leader in enterprise storagei unlocks the potential of unstructured data
Dell EMC PowerScale runs on the next generation of OneFS, the operating system best known for powering Dell EMC Isilon. The PowerScale family features new 1U PowerEdge-based PowerScale all-flash and NVMe nodes and existing Isilon all-flash, hybrid and archive nodes running the PowerScale OneFS 9.0 operating system.
The PowerScale family delivers up to 15.8 million input-output operations per second (IOPS) per cluster, offering the performance that customers need to handle demanding AI, analytics, IOT, digital media, healthcare and life sciences workloads.ii New all-flash PowerScale F200 nodes are up to five times faster than its predecessor. Enhanced inline data reduction makes the platform up to six times more efficient.iii
Simplicity at any scale
PowerScale can start small and grow to massive, petabyte-scale while remaining simple and easy-to-use:
- Scale without disruption: PowerScale clusters can scale from 11TB raw capacity to 60PB and millions of file operations without disruption or costly downtime for customers. Nodes can be added to either PowerScale or an existing Isilon cluster in just 60 seconds.iv
- Intelligent automation: With smart scale-out capabilities, PowerScale distributes resources effectively so that customers can get the most performance out of a cluster.
- Resilient and efficient: Through flexible failover policies, PowerScale delivers up to 85% storage utilizationv across a cluster and can sustain multi-node failures.
- Programmable infrastructure: With support for a number of leading management and container orchestration frameworks, such as Kubernetes, and Ansible, customers can streamline application development and reduce deployment timeframes.
Intelligent insights
Dell Technologies makes it easy for customers to understand their data and storage infrastructure health through software included with PowerScale:
- Put data to work: The introduction of Dell EMC DataIQ software helps companies extract business value from unstructured data, typically uncategorized and found in siloes throughout businesses. DataIQ breaks down data siloes by delivering a single view of file and object data across Dell EMC, third-party and public cloud storage.vi Users can gain better control over their data, ensure the right teams have access to it, and make the most of their investment by ensuring data is stored on the right tier within their storage environment.
- Proactive health monitoring: Dell EMC CloudIQ infrastructure monitoring and analytics software combines machine learning and human intelligence to provide customers with real-time performance and capacity analysis as well as historical tracking for a single view of Dell EMC infrastructure.
Any data, anywhere
PowerScale supports a wide variety of file protocols and customers can easily deploy it to meet their infrastructure needs:
- Any application: PowerScale OneFS 9.0 features broad multiprotocol support, including new S3 support for modern apps relying on object storage. Additional support for protocols including NFS, SMB and HDFS, allow customers to run a large number of traditional and modern applications without compatibility concerns.
- Deployment flexibility: PowerScale is easily deployed in core data centers, in edge locations or as part of a multi-cloud strategy. The compact 1U footprint and minimum cluster size of new all-flash F200 and NVMe F600 PowerScale nodes make it an ideal option for edge deployments.
- Multi-cloud support: PowerScale for Multi-cloud can directly connect to all major public clouds as a managed service – ideal for customers looking to move or deploy demanding apps in the cloud. Google Cloud customers looking to save time and management complexity can choose Dell Technologies Cloud PowerScale for Google Cloud, a native cloud service that combines the performance, scale, and consistent experience of PowerScale with the economics and simplicity of Google Cloud.
Flexible consumption with Dell Technologies On Demand
With Dell Technologies On Demand, PowerScale customers can respond to workload spikes and new service requests with elastic capacity and cloud economics. Several flexible pay-per-use choices with short-and-long term commitment options are available, including a one year term for flexible consumption.vii
Availability
- Dell EMC PowerScale OneFS 9.0, PowerScale nodes and DataIQ are now generally available globally.
Customer quotes
Keith Bradley, IT manager, Nature Fresh Farms
"When you buy our tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers, what you don't see is the sheer amount of data created by taking that produce from the greenhouse to the grocer. Nature Fresh Farms is a data-driven operation that needs storage that can scale-out without causing costly technology refreshes. That's why we're an Isilon customer today, and why we're so excited about PowerScale. New nodes at the edge that integrate seamlessly with our existing clusters will be a gamechanger."
Ulrich Betzler, senior storage architect, Steinbuch Centre for Computing at Karlsruhe Institute of Technology
"New S3 protocol support in Dell EMC PowerScale OneFS is highly impressive and exceeded our performance expectations. PowerScale is a formidable platform, and we think it will play a critical role in our IT infrastructure moving forward."
Analyst quote
Amita Potnis, research director, Enterprise Infrastructure Practice, IDC
"Organizations seeking out ways to manage the exponential growth of unstructured data must understand that this is not just a storage issue, it's a holistic data management challenge. Dell EMC PowerScale allows companies to easily capture unstructured data, and when combined with new Dell EMC DataIQ software, companies can better understand how to make that data can work for them. PowerScale's software-defined architecture allows the platform to easily handle today's unstructured data challenges while not losing sight of what the future might hold."
Partner quote
Mark Graham, vice president, Partner Business Development, Trace3
"PowerScale's ease of use, innovative new data management capabilities and flexible deployment options – from edge to core to cloud – represents a massive opportunity for the unstructured data storage market and the channel. Trace3 is eager for our customers across all our market segments to see what it can do for their data centers."
