FRISCO, Texas, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Light Engine Design Corp.'s (OTC: TLED) subsidiary, Curtis Mathes Grow Lights, Inc. (CMGL) will be continuing its collaboration with world-renowned geneticist Adam Jacques and Christian West to develop customized lighting recipes for the enhanced production of ancillary cannabinoids, terpenes, and various flavonoids.
"The lights we have been using in our research and development spaces have far exceeded our expectations. Beautiful lush green growth on vegetative plants, very dense trichome production in flower and doesn't burn fresh seedlings all with one unit. No changing bulbs, running ducting or dealing with blown ballasts. I have noticed a sizeable decrease in my energy consumption versus the MHS/HPS and DE style I am accustomed to running. The AC doesn't run nearly as much, the light itself uses considerably less power and I am seeing results I would expect with my DE lights. Another added bonus is that I am watering nearly half as often with no slow down in growth rates. I am impressed with an LED for the first time in my life," said Adam Jacques, Chief Geneticist of ZED Therapeutics.
"I'm no stranger to LED horticultural lighting. As you may know, there's no shortage of brands out there and I've used many different ones in my search for a satisfactory production model. I can comfortably say the Curtis Mathes Harvester is the best LED I've seen. It's flexible design configurations make it extremely versatile. The heat output is really minimal even compared to other LEDs. The light output is phenomenal. I'm impressed with the high PAR readings we get and how even the light is over the canopy. Curtis Mathes follows that up with a good price and great service, making it my number one choice for cannabis lighting," said Christian West, Lead Cultivator of ZED Therapeutics.
About Light Engine Design Corp. (TLED): Curtis Mathes Grow Lights, Inc. is focused on research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL) in the Controlled Environment Agriculture industries. www.ledesigncorp.com / www.cmgrowlights.com.
