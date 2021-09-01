AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slip and fall accidents can cause serious bodily harm and significantly impact victims' quality of life. However, immediate action needs to be taken to ensure a case can be made. Austin, TX personal injury lawyer Joel A. Levine shares his advice for clients who have been injured in a slip and fall.
Seek Medical Help
As with any accident resulting in personal injury, victims should always receive medical treatment. Because medical records are a vital part of slip and fall cases, any resulting injuries and follow-up care should be thoroughly documented.
Slip and fall victims should always follow through with the recommendations of a medical professional, including attending physical therapy if needed. Failing to promptly seek medical care following a slip and fall indicates that any injuries sustained were not critical enough to require urgent care or impact the victim's quality of life.
Report and Document the Incident
The slip and fall should immediately be reported to the business or property manager where the incident occurred. Victims should always keep records of the slip and fall, including asking for copies from the business or a police report.
Injured parties should also take photos of the location, including multiple angles of where the incident occurred, as well as pictures of what specifically caused the slip and fall. Many businesses or other responsible parties take quick corrective action following events where they may be held financially responsible, so it is imperative to document the location before any changes are made.
Hire a Personal Injury Attorney
Victims of a slip and fall should always hire a lawyer with a significant amount of experience with personal injury cases. Injuries resulting from a slip and fall accident can be difficult to prove, and investigations will need to be made into the liability of any business or other involved parties.
Because time is of the essence in slip and fall cases, it's imperative that a lawyer is hired even before insurance companies become involved. An experienced attorney can help represent injured parties when speaking about the incident to avoid any information being used against their clients.
A skilled attorney can also help keep the case from ever going to court. When prompt action and meticulous documentation are taken following a slip and fall, many at-fault businesses choose to settle out of court. Companies want to avoid expensive trials whenever possible, and are more likely to settle when they know the plaintiff has hired an experienced personal injury lawyer.
