AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Asure (NASDAQ:ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions, announces the company's latest release streamlines small business client's ability to hire and train virtual workers and create a touchless onboarding process.
"The enhancement of our platforms addresses our client's need to engage an increasingly virtual workforce," stated Pat Goepel, Chairman and CEO of Asure. "At Asure, we recognize the trend toward more flexible work has been accelerated by the pandemic and clients need a safe, 100% electronic process for bringing on new talent. They also need a better way to connect with those employees who work from home or have flexible schedules."
Asure has added HR capabilities like touchless-onboarding, e-signature of company documents, and improved employee self service tools to its core web-based payroll product. These enhancements are critical to the effective management of a modern workforce.
"It is clear that both employees working remotely or in traditional work environments want the ability to manage their benefits and HR data 24/7. Our improved platform gives them expanded access and allows payroll administrators and managers to focus on other critical activities," added Goepel.
Offering enhanced employee self-service capabilities improves efficiency and saves resources. This approach removes challenges and stress from small business payroll administrators by automating many tasks. Employees are empowered and given the ability to manage their own data rather than rely on HR managers, or to go through the time-consuming effort of manually completing and submitting paper forms.
