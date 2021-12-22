BOERNE, Texas, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the holiday season bringing back some much-needed Christmas cheer, new car buyers in San Antonio looking to buy a new luxury SUV can find new arrivals at their neighboring Land Rover dealership in Boerne, TX.
The Land Rover Boerne dealership has new Land Rover models arriving this December through 2022 and invites interested parties to check out its inventory.
Customers interested in checking out the latest arrivals at the Land Rover Boerne dealership are encouraged to check the new Land Rover vehicles inventory by vising the dealership website, http://www.landroverboerne.com. Likewise, customers looking to save some money can check the dealership's pre-owned Land Rover inventory, as it is currently offering exciting financing offers on select Land Rover Certified pre-owned vehicles through January 3, 2022.
Customers can also find Land Rover courtesy vehicles for sale at the dealership. These are unregistered, dealer-owned demo Land Rover models with minimal mileage on the odometer. Buyers looking for a good deal on an almost brand-new Land Rover are encouraged to check out the Courtesy Vehicles inventory at Land Rover Boerne.
The Land Rover Boerne dealership has also started taking pre-orders for the recently unveiled New Range Rover. Interested parties can join the pre-order list of the New Range Rover by visiting the pre-order page and filling out their contact details online. The Land Rover Boerne team will then contact them for further discussion.
Customers who buy a Land Rover vehicle from the Land Rover Boerne dealership can look forward to a bespoke experience with options like:
- Home or office delivery at No Extra Charge
- Lifestyle Test Drives
- Competitive Market Value Price (MVP) on all pre-owned vehicles
- Three-day exchange
- Trade-in option
- Handover Encore one-on-one custom-tailored learning experience
The Land Rover Boerne dealership also serves customers from Kerrville, Center Point, Comfort, and surrounding Texas areas.
Interested parties can visit http://www.landroverborne.com for more information or contact Land Rover Boerne at 830-428-2241. Buyers who want to get a hands-on experience of the new arrivals can visit Land Rover Boerne dealership at 32120 IH-10, West.
