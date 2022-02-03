HOUSTON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pamela O'Rourke, the Founder and CEO of ICON Consultants, a Houston-based group of companies offering a suite of consulting, staffing, direct sourcing and independent contractor compliance services has made the World Staffing Awards Top 100 Staffing Leaders to Watch in 2022 list.
The World Staffing Awards selects the Top Staffing Leaders to Watch annually. The people that make the list each year are those that are transforming the staffing industry, offering solutions to challenges in the new age of staffing and setting trends for how to do business more effectively. These are staffing industry trail blazers.
ICON was founded by Pamela O'Rourke in 1998. She wanted to create a consulting firm that would provide exceptional service to its clients searching for the best talent. ICON's roots are in IT placements but the company also excels at placing other positions including accounting/financing, engineering, human resources and administrative/clerical. As a women business owner, Pamela is always looking forward to find the latest and best possible solutions for her clients. The acquisition of Opptly, a proprietary AI technology that matches candidates with work is one of example of how Pamela keeps innovation at the forefront of the ICON's business.
About ICON Consultants:
ICON Consultants, LP is a Houston based, women owned (WBENC Certified) staff augmentation and direct sourcing firm founded in 1998 by Pamela O'Rourke, providing recruitment and payroll solutions for over twenty-four years with over 6,000 contractors on staff within the US and Canada. Specializing in human capital solutions, ICON's services also include consulting, independent contractor management and direct sourcing. https://www.iconconsultants.com/
About candidate.ly:
World Staffing Awards are put on by Candidate.ly. Candidate.ly allows you to create lightning fast candidate submissions right from within Bullhorn. You can cut client response times by 50% and instantly make more placements. It's the client portal for Bullhorn that allows you to see instant client feedback, live analytics and no client login required.
