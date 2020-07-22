DALLAS, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Fusion, a leading provider of field service management software, announced today the expansion of their popular VoIP call center and messaging solution ServiceCall.ai with the launch of ServiceChat.ai, a text-me-back widget and lead capture solution for service contractors. ServiceChat.ai will provide an easier and more efficient way for service contractors to convert more website visitors to customers, while increasing customer satisfaction.
"The trend in consumer usage is clear; instant messaging between business and consumers is here to stay," said Max Paltsev, CEO of Service Fusion. "This enhancement gives contractors one more tool to ensure they're providing consumers a fast, seamless, purchasing and service experience, and ultimately winning and keeping as much business as possible."
ServiceCall.ai launched in the spring of 2019 and is already in use by hundreds of Service Fusion's customers. Over the past few months, ServiceCall.ai's popularity has grown with more service contractors moving to remote operations. ServiceChat.ai will be free for any subscriber to ServiceCall.ai, and will be expanded in the future to include live chat and chatbot services. The product is customizable, easily implemented, and can be used across multiple phone numbers, websites, and landing pages. To learn more about the product, visit servicefusion.com/servicecall.
About ServiceCall.ai
ServiceCall.ai is Service Fusion's popular VoIP call center and messaging solution. Built specifically for service contractors, ServiceCall.ai can be deployed quickly and offers features such as instant phone numbers, call source tracking, call transcriptions, call queues, custom call routing rules, customer information screen pops, and text-or-call capabilities. Learn more about ServiceCall.ai by visiting www.servicefusion.com/ServiceCall
About Service Fusion
Founded in 2014, Service Fusion serves over 4,000 field service contractors in over 20 residential and commercial service verticals, including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and appliance repair. Service Fusion allows service contractors to operate from anywhere with enterprise-level features at a small business price. You can learn more about Service Fusion at www.servicefusion.com.