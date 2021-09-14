IRVING, Texas, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newt Global Consulting LLC today announced the availability of DMAP in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store that provides applications and services for use on Azure. Newt Global customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.
DMAP accelerates the database (DB) schema conversion process through progressive automation. Enterprises can cross the chasm by using DMAP when they migrate their licensed relational database management system (RDBMS) to a PostgreSQL database on the Azure cloud. DMAP extends the conversion to cover stored procedures, functions, SQL queries, business logic, and custom schema constructs beyond the standard conversion tools provided by public cloud platforms to help save time and effort in database migration.
"Our team's expertise and core competency in database migration, DevOps, and cloud transformation has proven to be a very successful asset for our customers. With this engagement, we play a pivotal role in bringing significant efficiency in the DB migration process and designing an integrated IT asset-provisioning application. This can directly benefit the vast population of enterprise customers," said Neeta Goel, CEO of Newt Global.
Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, "We're pleased to welcome DMAP from Newt Global to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."
The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.
About Newt Global Consulting
Newt Global is a leading cloud and DevOps implementation company headquartered in Irving, Texas, with a presence in multiple locations across the United States and India. Newt Global offers application migration, database migration, and other services related to on-premises-to-cloud and cloud-to-cloud migration. Newt Global can help organizations of any size realize cost and time savings. Learn more here.
