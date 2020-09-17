- Loan: Allows business owners to receive a discount of 1 percent, up to $10,000, of the loan amount toward closing costs on purchase, construction or renovation of energy-efficient buildings - Sustainability: Loan is another step in following the second pillar of the bank's 5-year strategic plan, focusing on economic and environmental sustainability - Long-term: In February 2018, BBVA announced its global strategy around climate change and sustainable development, Pledge 2025