AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Last month, Experience Care, an EHR vendor established in 1969, reinstated its collections policies for the first time since January of 2020. This marks the end of a one-and-a-half-year furlough collections extension to help financially strained nursing homes remain open during the pandemic.
As nursing homes face staffing crises and low census numbers on account of the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, facility owners struggle to keep their buildings open. The Florida Health Care Association reported that nursing homes in the state lost $651 million in a one-year period on account of a 15 percent decline in occupancy.
One of the larger ongoing expenses for long-term care facilities is electronic health records that enable them to document the care they give their residents, report to the government for reimbursements, work more efficiently and provide accurate, patient-driven care. Knowing this, Experience Care (http://www.experience.care), one of the largest long-term care EHR companies in the US, decided to mostly forgo collections activities during the pandemic. "We looked at the numbers and realized that we could really help out homes that are just trying to do their best to take care of our elders," said CEO Jason Long. "Our customers really appreciated a grace period to get their finances back on track."
The software company is also doing its part to advocate for senior care and the direct caregivers whose lives have been most impacted by the pandemic. In a new Livestream series, Short Stories from the Front Line of Long-Term Care, the Experience Care team takes viewers inside the workdays of CNAs, RNs, and even the maintenance crews at nursing homes who dedicate their lives to helping the vulnerable.
