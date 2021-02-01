FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During these uncertain times, more of us are searching for answers beyond ourselves. Many are finding those answers in religious faith. Not only do Christian colleges and universities provide a firm foundation in faith for their students, but many rank among the top higher education institutions in the United States.
AcademicInfluence.com assists students who want both a grounding in the Christian faith and a rigorous academic standard by releasing its 2021 ranking of the top American universities and colleges with a Christian worldview:
50 Best Christian Colleges and Universities of 2021
"At a time when more students are concerned with mental and spiritual well-being, schools with a religious foundation are helping to meet that essential need," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University. "Students get a superior education as well as a strong source for the spiritual strength they need to meet life's challenges."
The colleges and universities featured self-identify as Christian or declare affiliation with a historically Christian denomination, with each expressing this outwardly in its own way. Schools in the ranking include:
- Allegheny College
- American University
- Ave Maria University
- Bob Jones University
- Boston College
- Brigham Young University
- The Catholic University of America
- College of the Holy Cross
- Davidson College
- Dillard University
- Drew University
- Duke University
- Earlham College
- Eckerd College
- Elizabethtown College
- Emory University
- Fordham University
- Georgetown University
- Hanover College
- Hendrix College
- Houston Baptist University
- Huntingdon College
- John Carroll University
- Lafayette College
- Louisiana College
- Loyola Marymount University
- Loyola University New Orleans
- Macalester College
- Manhattan College
- Marquette University
- Ohio Wesleyan University
- Pepperdine University
- Rhodes College
- Saint Anselm College
- Saint Francis University
- Saint Louis University
- Santa Clara University
- Sewanee: The University of the South
- Southern Methodist University
- St. Olaf College
- Transylvania University
- Trinity International University
- Trinity Washington University
- University of Dallas
- University of Detroit Mercy
- University of Notre Dame
- Villanova University
- Wagner College
- Westminster College (Pennsylvania)
- Wheaton College (Illinois)
Visit the link above to see the final rankings, along with state-based results and further rankings beyond the top 50.
"By acknowledging that there is more to life than studying and climbing some corporate ladder, these faith-based schools seek to deliver a healthy life balance," adds Macosko. "Our ranking of leading Christian schools highlights this synergy of scholarly excellence and spiritual enrichment many students desire. In addition, students can use the tools on our site to fine-tune results to meet their specific needs as well as find other Christian higher ed institutions in their state that also excel."
The proprietary InfluenceRanking Engine at the heart of AcademicInfluence.com's innovative rankings technology scours the web to map and measure the impact of a school's thought leadership. Students who want to attend a school that makes a genuine difference in the world now have a superior resource found at no other ranking site. See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the unique capabilities and advantages of this ranking technology.
Founded in October 2016, with funding assistance from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Influence Networks developed the InfluenceRanking Engine used by AcademicInfluence.com. With its College Strategist, Desirability Score, and Custom College Rankings, AcademicInfluence.com assists students in finding the most influential higher education institutions. Nearly unlimited in the topics and top performers it can analyze, the InfluenceRanking Engine will keep expanding in what it will rank.
AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth, including Influence Networks, InfluencePublishers.com (nonfiction publishing and publishers of Bright Notes), IntelligentEducation.com (instructional video library and easy instructional video creation with 3D elements), AlexandriaLibrary.com (free, online library and reader), and soon, Success Portraits (personalized strengths inventory for college and career).
