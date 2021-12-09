DALLAS, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates research finds 36% of US broadband households have a security system and 39% are obtained through security dealer channels. Additionally, 85% of security dealers offer interactive services, driving incremental revenues for monthly services. The research firm, in partnership with Alarm.com, is hosting the industry webinar "A New Era: Home Security Expansion" on Monday, December 13, at 1 pm CT US (2 pm ET) to discuss new opportunities for manufacturers and service providers as a result of expanding connected product ecosystems for in-premise security and professional monitoring.
"Parks Associates consumer surveys consistently find that peace of mind ranks in the top three smart home benefits that most influence purchasing, slightly below convenience and comfort," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. "Consumers continue to adapt to the pandemic, and there has been an increased reliance on various services in the home—many with reoccurring monthly revenue potential. Security service providers can build on consumer recognition and trust of their peace-of-mind value and extend it to serve new use cases."
In this webinar, industry experts share Parks Associates' latest consumer and security dealer research and discuss the emerging areas where professional services can increase revenue and add value for consumers. Featured speakers:
- Troy Deal, President, Central Florida Alarm Services
- Andy Feldman, VP, North American Field Sales, Alarm.com
- Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates
"The webinar with Parks Associates is an exciting collaboration to discuss opportunities to add value to the customer experience, and new use cases beyond just home security," said Anne Ferguson, Vice President of Marketing, Alarm.com. "With one innovative platform for a truly smart property, Alarm.com continues to innovate with products and services tailored for this new era."
Consumers' expectations for their devices and household services will continue to expand in parallel with their capabilities, opening many more opportunities for specialty providers in the home. The future is bright for those companies that recognize the value of choice and the opportunities to create additional stickiness and engagement through new services to consumers.
Other Parks Associates consumer research highlights:
- 36% of US broadband households own a home security system, up from 26% in Q2 2018.
- At 41% adoption, MDU residents are now more likely to own a smart home device than consumers living in single-family homes.
- 86% of smart home device owners want a single unified app that can control all their smart home devices.
- 23% of home security system owners want to extend their system to protect their yard and outdoor items.
Industry and media are invited to attend. Register at https://www.parksassociates.com/alarm-dec2021. To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Ulpino at 325621@email4pr.com, 972.996.0233.
