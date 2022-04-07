New training modules prepare employees of federal contractors for OFCCP requirements in talent acquisition, reducing risk of penalties, or loss of contract.
DALLAS, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Affirmity, a market-leading provider of workforce compliance software and solutions to U.S. federal contractors, has launched a new online training course designed to inform recruiters and hiring managers about Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) requirements in talent acquisition.
Delivered in the form of three 20-minute interactive eLearning modules Recruiter Compliance for Federal Contractors is aimed at employees responsible for the recruitment, screening, and selection of new hires. The three modules were developed and designed by a team of subject matter and learning design experts at Affirmity and PDT Global. The modules are:
- Recruiter Compliance Overview
- The Internet Applicant Rule
- Dispositioning and Record-Keeping
"The talent acquisition process can be a significant flashpoint for OFCCP non-compliance," explains Kim Hendon, VP Sales at Affirmity. "The risks of non-compliance can include fines, loss of contract, or even criminal liability, so it was important for this new course to help recruiters and hiring managers understand their responsibilities in a straightforward, easy-to-consume way. It also deals with important activities such as developing action plans for good faith efforts, managing, tracking, and maintaining hiring process documentation, and posting open positions to suitable job boards."
The self-paced course content is designed to maximize learner participation and can be viewed across laptops, tablets, and smartphones. It can also be configured to include company branding (logo, background color, and welcome message) and expanded with other compliance and diversity topics in Affirmity's training catalog.
Affirmity's courses are developed by a team of practicing HR compliance professionals and subject matter experts with a broad knowledge of workplace issues and laws. For more information and to register your interest, please see the course description on Affirmity.com.
About Affirmity
Affirmity, with PDT Global, provides a robust portfolio of software, consulting services, and blended learning solutions that help our clients experience long-term business value gained by a diverse and inclusive workforce, while minimizing workforce compliance risk.
Drawing on more than 45 years of experience, our software, learning solutions, and team of experts guide D&I and HR leaders to easily analyze diversity across the organization, identify gaps and insights into causes, develop inclusion strategies, execute learning pathways, and track progress over time.
A part of Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG), Affirmity serves more than 1,200 organizations worldwide.
For more information, visit affirmity.com.
