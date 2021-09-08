DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strategic Radiology has announced that Radiology Associates LLP, Corpus Christi, Tex., has joined the coalition, bringing membership to 31 individual radiology groups and adding an 80-year-old radiology practice with deep community roots.
"Radiology Associates has served patients in the Texas Coastal Bend with distinction since the 1940s," said Scott Bundy, MD, FACR, CEO and Chair, Strategic Radiology. "It is an excellent practice with a strong commitment to quality and independent practice."
Radiology Associates is composed of 18 board-certified radiologists who provide a full range of subspecialized outpatient imaging services at five state-of-the-art outpatient imaging centers, including musculoskeletal imaging, neuroradiology, women's imaging, and nuclear medicine services. The group's Interventional Radiology team provides services at South Texas Surgical Hospital, the only five-star hospital in Corpus Christi. The practice is committed to high service levels for patients and local medical communities, providing ready access to medical records and images through secure, web-based physician and patient portals.
"We are enthusiastic about working with other independent groups to improve our practice in every aspect," said Karl T. Fan, MD, president, Radiology Associates, LLP. "We think we can make our practice even better with access to Strategic Radiology membership benefits."
Founded in the 1940s, Radiology Associates, LLP, is one of the oldest radiology groups in Texas. Currently operating primarily in the outpatient setting, the practice operates and staffs five outpatient imaging centers in communities located throughout the Gulf coastal region. Radiology Associates, LLP, is recognized by the American College of Radiology as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence and a Designated Lung Cancer Screening Center. The practice introduced breast tomosynthesis, also known as 3D mammography, to the region.
Radiology Associates is the exclusive provider of screening mammograms for the local grassroots organization First Friday, which aims to stamp out breast cancer through education, self-breast exam, and free screening mammograms for women with limited financial resources. The group also serves as exclusive imaging provider for both Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi, and Texas A&M University, Kingsville, Athletic Departments.
About Strategic Radiology
Strategic Radiology is a coalition of 30+ privately owned, independent, radiology practices with a national footprint, representing 1300+ radiologists that have come together to improve quality, gain operational efficiencies, and innovate the future of radiology's private practice model. Strategic Radiology engages in quarterly destination membership and board meetings, including an annual education and leadership summit and bi-annual meetings of the SR–Patient Safety Organization, the nation's first radiology-specific PSO listed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. SR also provides its member groups value through shared savings via a group purchasing program and strategic partnerships.
http://www.StrategicRadiology.org.
SR Members:
- ARA Health Specialists; Asheville, NC
- Casper Medical Imaging and Outpatient Radiology; Casper, WY
- Central Illinois Radiological Associates; Peoria, IL
- Chesapeake Medical Imaging; Annapolis, MD
- Delaney Radiology; Wilmington, NC
- Diagnostic Imaging Northwest; Portland, OR
- Gaston Radiology; Gastonia, NC
- The Hill Medical Corporation; Pasadena, CA
- Huron Valley Radiology; Ann Arbor, MI
- Inland Imaging; Spokane, WA
- Mecklenburg Radiology Associates; Charlotte, NC
- Medical Center Radiology Group; Orlando, FL
- Modesto Radiological Medical Group (MRMG); Modesto, CA
- Mountain Medical Physician Specialists; Salt Lake City, UT
- Naugatuck Valley Radiological Associates; Waterbury, CT
- Northwest Radiology; Indianapolis, IN
- Quantum Radiology; Atlanta, GA
- Radiologic Medical Services; Iowa City, IA
- Radiology Associates; Jeffersonville, IN
- Radiology Associates; Corpus Christi, TX
- Radiology Associates of Macon; Macon, GA
- Radiology Associates of Nevada; Las Vegas, NV
- Radiology Associates of North Texas; Dallas/Fort Worth, TX
- Radiology Associates of Richmond; Richmond, VA
- Radiology Associates of Tallahassee; Tallahassee, FL
- Rome Radiology Group; Rome, GA
- Southeast Radiology, Ltd.; Glen Mills, PA
- Tower Imaging Medical Group; Santa Monica, CA
- Triad Radiology Associates; Winston-Salem, NC
- United Imaging Consultants; Mission, KS
- X-Ray Consultants; South Bend, IN
