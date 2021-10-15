AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cadence McShane Construction Company is excited to announce the completion of Austin Independent School District's (Austin ISD) Eastside Early College High School. The new construction and modernization of the school is significant for many reasons. Several historical re-creations of the original structure were incorporated in the new construction to pay tribute to a time of change and growth in the segregation era.
Designed by Perkins+Will, the scope of the project included construction of two separate buildings. The first building is heavily influenced by the design of the original L.C. Anderson campus which includes new multipurpose, dual-use community rooms and a gallery space to celebrate and honor the historical legacy of the original L.C. Anderson High School.
Cadence McShane also constructed a new, four-story, 179,000-sqaure-foot building adjacent to the original site. This new structure features learning studios that incorporate flexible learning spaces and integrated technology throughout the building. A gymnasium with a second story running track was also constructed.
"Eastside Early College High School is a very significant project for Austin ISD and the city of Austin as a whole," remarked Srinath Pai Kasturi, Executive Vice President of Cadence McShane. "We're honored that we were selected as the general contractor for this project and that we were able to pay tribute to such a momentous time in history."
This project is LEED Silver Certified and utilizes the entire space to passively heat and cool the school using natural daylight and optimized mechanical systems. It also includes innovative ways to reduce water use within the building and on its grounds.
