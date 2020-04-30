PROSPER, Texas, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amarki announced today that its board of trustees has unanimously chosen Ian Francis as the organization's next chief executive officer. Francis, who previously served as Amarki's Chief Revenue Officer, will succeed Wayne Creel, effective April 27th.
Ian is an accomplished leader, with a track record of working with high-tech software companies. He brings a great mix of leadership, inspiration, operational experience, and passion for real estate. Prior to joining Amarki, Ian served as Chief Executive Officer of AdAssured, a global technology company that protects brand integrity for merchants and publishers running performance marketing campaigns.
"To date BOSS Capital has raised over $5M for Amarki, and now, with the appointment of Ian Francis, I believe Amarki is set to transform the real estate marketing industry." Gregory Shepard – Founder/CEO BOSS Capital Partners and Amarki Board Chairman.
As the CEO of Amarki, Ian will be responsible for all aspects of the business with a focus on ensuring the Amarki platform positively impacts the real estate marketing landscape, and using his experience from leadership of past SaaS companies, to help Amarki clients reach their full potential.
Ian Francis Bio
Prior to joining Amarki, Ian served as Chief Executive Officer of AdAssured. Ian's role was to guide the organization through the process of due diligence and acquisition by Pepperjam (formerly eBay Enterprises). Once acquired, the focus became the merger of technology, policies and work processes as the stand-alone organization became a value add to the already existing product suite of Pepperjam. Then moving to the position of Vice President of Pepperjam, Ian launched the Customer Success department with a focus of installing BOSS to ensure achievement of desired business outcomes. This included the definition of product offering, identification of the ideal client profile (ICP), establishment of shared Best Practices via Knowledge Base and the continuous improvement of the OPM partner program, Integration and Launch departments, Compliance department and the overall re-focus of Pepperjam on expanding to international markets.
Prior to this, Ian was Chief Revenue Officer of AffiliateTraction where he was responsible for business development globally. Global expansion was a major goal as he spearheaded the launch and go-to-market strategy of the Canadian division. This work continued moving to Europe to launch the UK/EU division and then finally to Australia for the AU/NZ division. Prior to its acquisition, these efforts helped AffiliateTraction transform from four separate startups to the largest affiliate agency on the planet in under five years resulting in an acquisition.
