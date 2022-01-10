DALLAS, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ryan Marrone, an experienced commercial litigator with the FBFK Law Firm, has been selected to D Magazine's 2022 "Best Lawyers Under 40" list. The annual list showcases young legal professionals "of the highest caliber" from across North Texas.
The 2022 "Best Lawyers Under 40," which is determined through a peer review and voting process evaluating thousands of submitted ballots, is followed by a rigorous analysis by an independent panel of distinguished attorneys to determine the final list. Selected attorneys are featured in the January 2022 issue of D Magazine.
"In my 35 years of legal practice, I have not seen a better young attorney," said Jim Davis, COO and Chair of FBFK's Litigation Group. "Ryan is a forward-thinking, strategic attorney who quickly understands clients' problems and resolves them. We are lucky to have him on the FBFK team."
Marrone was also selected to "Texas Rising Stars" list by Super Lawyers for 2021 and currently serves as Chair of the Collin County Bar Association Young Lawyers Section and Chair of the FBFK Mentorship Program.
An experienced commercial litigator, Marrone represents clients in complex disputes and regularly opposes Am Law 100 firms. He has experience with appeals, business partner disputes, contract disputes, patent litigation, trademark disputes, copyright disputes, trade secret disputes, employment litigation, insurance litigation, products liability, and bankruptcy (for creditors and landlords).
About FBFK
Celebrating 20 years of legal expertise and success across Texas and the U.S., Dallas-based FBFK is an entrepreneurial-minded, full-service business law firm with offices in Plano, Houston and Austin, Texas, as well as in Silicon Valley. Driven by a commitment to creating lasting client relationships grounded in high-quality representation and client service, FBFK represents clients nationwide in nearly 40 practice areas related to business structures and transactions, intellectual property protection and dispute resolution. http://www.fbfk.law.
