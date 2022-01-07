DALLAS, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mark Humphreys, AIA, NCARB, who built a multifamily architectural empire that has provided design services for hundreds of thousands of apartment homes in both the U.S. and internationally, passed away Monday morning.
Known as a multifamily architectural visionary and pioneer, Humphreys established Humphreys & Partners Architects (HPA) and recruited highly-respected architect Greg Faulkner to join him in 1991. HPA will continue to operate under the direction of Faulkner, who is the president of HPA, and Walter Hughes, chief innovation officer of HPA.
Prior to founding the firm, Humphreys was a partner at another architectural firm in Dallas, where he first worked with Faulkner. Hughes joined HPA in 1994, straight out of The University of Texas at Austin.
"Mark was an amazing person, businessman, and architect, who truly built a legacy that will last for many years to come," Hughes said. "To me, he was a friend, and I will miss him most for that. We are deeply saddened by this loss of an industry icon and our thoughts are with his wife Emily, his children and his family."
Early in his life, Humphreys displayed a talent and passion for the arts and architecture, leading him to enroll in the College of Architecture at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. Humphreys funded his education by working at an engineering firm and for a local multifamily developer.
Figuring he could do it on his own, Humphreys began designing homes and apartments on the side and was advised by a professor who recognized his entrepreneurial skills to take business classes. He did and the rest is history.
"Mark was a visionary and a great mentor and business partner, who could clearly see the future of multifamily architectural design and then bring it to life with incredible business acumen," Faulkner said. "He completely transformed the business and creative aspects of architecture in the multifamily industry. He will be greatly missed, but his legacy will live on for a long time through the firm and its employees."
In addition to HPA, Humphreys founded One Humphreys, the parent company to HPA that also operates HPA Design Group, HP Civil Engineering, HPLA Studio, Atticus Real Estate and Glass Recycled Surfaces.
Humphreys was intimately involved with numerous multifamily organizations. He was generous with his time as a volunteer at Texas Tech University Architecture School and was the largest single donor to the school where he funded the AIA Chair in Urban Design. He was a member of AIA, NAHB's Multifamily Leadership Board, NMHC's Chairman's Circle and Board of Directors, Urban Land Institute, ICSC, and the U.S. Green Building Council.
Humphreys is survived by his wife Emily, his children Jessica Humphreys Baxter, Cassandra Guerrero and Stephanie Humphreys and stepchildren Mary and Joseph Hastings. He is also survived by his brothers Larry and Dave Humphreys and his sister Kay Osborn.
