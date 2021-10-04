AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ActiveProspect, the SaaS platform for consent-based marketing, today announces its partnership with Hover as a lead data delivery integration. Through this partnership, ActiveProspect users and partners will be able to seamlessly capture and deliver homeowners' requests to the HOVER platform. This ability streamlines and enhances the customer journey, allowing contractors to easily offer homeowners the HOVER solution for home renovations.
HOVER is transforming the exterior home improvement industry with the power of 3D technology. With just a few smartphone photos, customers can create interactive 3D models of any home to measure, design, and estimate home improvement projects. HOVER's platform targets a diverse range of buyers in the home services industry: architects and designers, home improvement professionals, tax assessors and insurance providers, even individual homeowners.
ActiveProspect's product suite empowers companies across industries to take real-time action on their leads, protect themselves from litigation by documenting proof of consent, and save money by providing new levels of data insights and control. By integrating with ActiveProspect, HOVER has access to the valuable lead data they need to streamline their buyer journey and tailor the experience to meet the needs of each of their various end users.
"HOVER is making groundbreaking technology available at the home service level," says ActiveProspect's CMO, Brian Caskey, "By delivering quality lead data and helping streamline their process, we're able to help make that tech even more accessible. We're excited to see what the future of home services looks like with HOVER's innovations."
"The HOVER integration is powerful and continues to add layers of home service abilities within the ActiveProspect platform," says ActiveProspect's Sales Director of Home Services, Ruben Ugarte, "We continue to keep our integration catalog best in class by only partnering with relevant and forward thinking home service APIs."
"Our mission at HOVER is to help homeowners improve their homes using the best 3D property data," says Steven Caamano, Senior Director of Corporate and Business Development at HOVER. "In partnering with ActiveProspect, we're able to create more efficiencies for the contractors who leverage HOVER. This integration improves the quality of home improvement contractor leads by leveraging HOVER Connect and HOVER Design Studio to engage the homeowner early in the buying process."
About ActiveProspect
ActiveProspect is the SaaS platform on a mission to make consent-based marketing the best method for customer acquisition. Its comprehensive product suite empowers companies across industries to take real-time action on their leads, protect themselves from litigation by documenting proof of consent, and save money by providing new levels of data insights and control.
For more information, visit http://www.ActiveProspect.com.
About HOVER
HOVER transforms smartphone photos of any property into an accurate, interactive 3D model, giving homeowners the power to unlock the true potential of their largest economic asset. Thousands of exterior contractors are using HOVER to save time and money on every project, establish instant credibility and close more business. HOVER's insurance industry customers use the up-to-date measurements to reduce claim adjusting costs, decrease cycle times, and improve the overall customer experience. HOVER is backed by Google Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Standard Industries and The Home Depot, and has raised $87 million in funding to date.
