DALLAS, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Covered Care, a buy now, pay later solution for the healthcare industry, announced today its partnership with Dental Finance, a multi-lender financing platform. The partnership will allow dental practices using the Dental Finance platform to access Covered Care's financing solution, which offers the highest approval rates in the industry with no risk of loss to the healthcare providers and next-day funding.
"We are thrilled to add Covered Care to the Dental Finance platform along with our other top-tier financing partners," said Brandon D'Haenens, CEO of Dental Finance. "Our providers have asked for a solution to approve more patients and this offering allows them to approve nearly every patient that needs financing."
"More and more Americans need financing to pay for healthcare but are declined for credit or forced to go through multiple application processes," said Ken Rees, CEO of Covered Care. "Dental Finance allows the patient to apply once and instantly see the offers they quality for without hassles or paperwork. We're excited about the ability to reach more healthcare providers through this partnership and help them care for more patients."
Dental Finance will be demonstrating the simple and seamless application process and how dental practices can use improved financing solutions to grow their business at the Dentsply Sirona World conference in Las Vegas, from Thursday September 23 to Saturday, September 25, 2021.
About Covered Care
Covered Care is a buy now, pay later financing solution for growing healthcare practices. Our mission is to help healthcare providers care for more patients which means we provide the highest approval rates in the industry (up to 100%), affordable terms (as low as 0% APR for all credit tiers), and flexible pricing and integration options. For more information, visit CoveredCare.com.
About Dental Finance
Dental Finance is a FinTech platform that connects dental practices and their patients with multiple lending institutions through a seamless unified application process. The platform's modern architecture and user experience are capable of automatically cascading the application through multiple tiers of lenders to provide the best possible offers to the patient. For more information, visit http://www.dentalfinance.com
